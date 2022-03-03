Great Runes and Rune Arcs Will Help You in 'Elden Ring,' but What Are They?

Rune Arcs are items players can consume for a boost of health in Elden Ring. They work just fine when used on their own, but they're even more powerful when used with Great Runes.

Great Runes are collectable pieces of the Elden Ring you receive after defeating main bosses within the game; there are six in total. You need them to progress to different stages of gameplay, and they also give your character buffs that will be helpful in defeating enemies.