'Elden Ring': What to Do After Defeating Both the Soldier of Godrick and Godrick the Grafted

The Land Between can be a confusing place to navigate as newcomers delve into FromSoftware's newest title Elden Ring. While a game as open-world as Elden Ring is a delight to many, it can also be intimidating to others who are diving into titles this difficult for the first time.

Most of the bosses you'll face against in the game's 50+ hour-long campaign will be difficult to defeat — and there are actually two different Godricks to get past. Here's what to do after defeating both.