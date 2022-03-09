Sorceress Sellen Meets an Unfortunate End in 'Elden Ring' (SPOILERS)

Warning: Spoilers for Elden Ring ahead.

FromSoftware's newest title, Elden Ring, has brought in a whole new audience of players. The vast open-world fantasy RPG takes players on a journey to find the pieces of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord — but it won't be an easy task for anyone.

There are six different endings to the title and no shortage of ways to make the experience a unique one. If you happen to complete Sorceress Sellen's quest, you'll find it has a less-than-happy ending.