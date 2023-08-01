Every Pokémon Featured in 'Pokémon GO' Raids in August 2023
The August 2023 'Pokémon GO' raid schedule is stacked with powerful creatures. Here's a look at which monsters are featured and when you'll find them.
While Pokémon GO Fest might be the big draw this month, Niantic is still plugging away with regular content updates for its hit mobile game. And for August 2023, there are tons of incredible raid bosses for you to encounter and add to your collection.
Here’s a look at the Pokémon GO raid schedule for August 2023, including a look at who you can encounter, which ones can be Shiny, and the dates that give you the best chance at finding each one.
All 'Pokémon GO' raid bosses for August 2023.
Niantic has revealed all the raid bosses for Pokémon GO in August 2023, and it’s a stacked list that consists of Mega Gyarados, Regidrago, Primal Groudon, and tons of other powerful characters.
Looking to put together your raiding schedule for the month? Here’s a look at what you can expect over the next few weeks.
Five-Star Raids
- Regidrago (July 25 - August 4) / Raid Hour on August 2
- Cresselia (August 4 - August 16) / Raid Hour on August 9
- Xerneas w/Geomancy (August 16 - August 23, August 27 - September 1) / Raid Hour on August 23
- Yveltal w/Oblivion Wing (August 16 - August 23, August 27 - September 1) / Raid Hour on August 30
Mega Raids
- Mega Tyranitar (July 25 - August 4)
- Mega Gyarados (August 4 - August 16)
- Mega Salamence (August 16 - August 23, August 27 - September 1)
Primal Raids
- Primal Kyogre (August 23 - August 26) / Raid Hour on August 23
- Primal Groudon (August 23 - August 26) / Raid Hour on August 24
Raid Hours for the Five-Star Raids run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time and offer improved odds at finding the respective Pokémon while diving into raids. So, if you’re determined to add a specific Pokémon to your team, be sure to pay close attention to the Raid Hours listed above.
Also, note that Pokémon GO Fest 2023 will bring additional bonuses this August, including the following:
- Primal Kyogre Primal Raids on August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and August 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Primal Groudon Primal Raids on August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and August 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Mega Rayquaza in Mega Raids on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time
Are any of the 'Pokémon GO' raid bosses Shiny?
Several of the raid bosses in August can be Shiny, which should give Shiny Hunters plenty of reasons to get outside and track down these beasts. Here’s a look at all the Shiny raid bosses in Pokémon GO for August 2023:
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Salamence
- Cresselia
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Primal Groudon
- Primal Kyogre
- Mega Rayquaza
In other words, that’s every raid boss except Regidrago. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for these Shiny variants, as August is shaping up to be a great time of the year to catch them. The best way to encounter these Pokémon is to dive into raids during their Raid Hours — but be prepared for a long grind if you’re trying to find all of them.