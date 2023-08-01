Home > Gaming > Pokémon Every Pokémon Featured in 'Pokémon GO' Raids in August 2023 The August 2023 'Pokémon GO' raid schedule is stacked with powerful creatures. Here's a look at which monsters are featured and when you'll find them. By Jon Bitner Aug. 1 2023, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

While Pokémon GO Fest might be the big draw this month, Niantic is still plugging away with regular content updates for its hit mobile game. And for August 2023, there are tons of incredible raid bosses for you to encounter and add to your collection. Here’s a look at the Pokémon GO raid schedule for August 2023, including a look at who you can encounter, which ones can be Shiny, and the dates that give you the best chance at finding each one.

All 'Pokémon GO' raid bosses for August 2023.

Niantic has revealed all the raid bosses for Pokémon GO in August 2023, and it’s a stacked list that consists of Mega Gyarados, Regidrago, Primal Groudon, and tons of other powerful characters. Looking to put together your raiding schedule for the month? Here’s a look at what you can expect over the next few weeks.

Five-Star Raids Regidrago (July 25 - August 4) / Raid Hour on August 2

Cresselia (August 4 - August 16) / Raid Hour on August 9

Xerneas w/Geomancy (August 16 - August 23, August 27 - September 1) / Raid Hour on August 23

Yveltal w/Oblivion Wing (August 16 - August 23, August 27 - September 1) / Raid Hour on August 30

Mega Raids Mega Tyranitar (July 25 - August 4)

Mega Gyarados (August 4 - August 16)

Mega Salamence (August 16 - August 23, August 27 - September 1) Primal Raids Primal Kyogre (August 23 - August 26) / Raid Hour on August 23

Primal Groudon (August 23 - August 26) / Raid Hour on August 24

August is a great time to get out and GO!



Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can’t attend an in-person event!#PokemonGOFest2023 pic.twitter.com/EQsFtdX8P7 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 28, 2023

Raid Hours for the Five-Star Raids run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time and offer improved odds at finding the respective Pokémon while diving into raids. So, if you’re determined to add a specific Pokémon to your team, be sure to pay close attention to the Raid Hours listed above.

Also, note that Pokémon GO Fest 2023 will bring additional bonuses this August, including the following: Primal Kyogre Primal Raids on August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and August 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Primal Groudon Primal Raids on August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and August 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mega Rayquaza in Mega Raids on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time

Are any of the 'Pokémon GO' raid bosses Shiny?

Several of the raid bosses in August can be Shiny, which should give Shiny Hunters plenty of reasons to get outside and track down these beasts. Here’s a look at all the Shiny raid bosses in Pokémon GO for August 2023:

Source: Niantic