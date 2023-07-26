Home > Gaming > Pokémon You Can Catch the Mythical Meloetta for Completing "Finding Your Voice" in Pokémon GO Meloetta is a Mythical Pokémon with a musical flair that Trainers can catch by completing the "Finding Your Voice" quest in 'Pokémon GO.' By Anthony Jones Jul. 26 2023, Published 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

Since its debut at the start of Fashion Week 2021, Trainers have been able to take on the “Finding Your Voice” research questline for a chance at catching Meloetta in Pokémon GO. From the Unova region, Meloetta is a Normal and Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon introduced in Gen. V. Meloetta can’t evolve, but she does have an Aria and Pirouette Forme that players could switch between, like with Shaymin.

“Finding Your Voice” doesn’t have a deadline, so you can get the quest and begin working toward earning Meloetta now. Though, it will take some time before you can get her. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

How to complete “Finding Your Voice” in ‘Pokémon GO.’

The “Finding Your Voice” questline has six steps, but you only need to complete four to get a Meloetta encounter. The following two will reward you with more XP, Stardust, and Meloetta Candy to beef up the melodic Pokémon. Below is a breakdown of all six steps and their rewards:

Step One Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and an Eevee encounter. Task Reward Take a snapshot of your Buddy 1,000 XP Catch 30 Normal-type Pokémon Glameow Evolve 15 Pokémon 30 PokéBalls

Step Two Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Slugma encounter. Task Reward Use 30 Berries to catch Pokémon 20 Pinap Berries Earn five Candies walking with your Buddy One Poffin Give your Buddy three treats Chansey Step Three Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Hariyama encounter. Task Reward Win three Gym battles Monferno Battle in three raids 3 Max Potions Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts Two Premium Battle Passes

Step Four Completing every task rewards you with 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a Meloetta encounter. Task Reward Earn 20,000 Stardust Chimecho encounter Catch 30 different species of Pokémon Loudred Spin three PokéStops Kricketune Step Five Completing every task rewards you with 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and five Meloetta Stickers. Task Reward Take a snapshot of Meloetta 20 Meloetta Candy Make a new friend One Lucky Egg Send three Gifts to friends Three Revives

Step Six Completing every task rewards you with one Lure Module, three Rare Candies, and 20 Meloetta Candy. Task Reward Claim reward 3,000 XP Claim reward 3,000 XP Claim reward 3,000 XP

Complete Special Research to earn an encounter with the beautifully voiced Meloetta! If you have already accessed the Pokémon GO Fest 2021–exclusive Special Research, completing this new Special Research will instead earn you Meloetta Candy. pic.twitter.com/2bnddEOwdP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 22, 2021 Source: Niantic via Twitter