You Can Catch the Mythical Meloetta for Completing "Finding Your Voice" in Pokémon GO

Meloetta is a Mythical Pokémon with a musical flair that Trainers can catch by completing the "Finding Your Voice" quest in 'Pokémon GO.'

Jul. 26 2023, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

'Pokémon GO' Close-up of Meloetta preparing to sing on stage.
Source: Niantic

Since its debut at the start of Fashion Week 2021, Trainers have been able to take on the “Finding Your Voice” research questline for a chance at catching Meloetta in Pokémon GO.

From the Unova region, Meloetta is a Normal and Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon introduced in Gen. V. Meloetta can’t evolve, but she does have an Aria and Pirouette Forme that players could switch between, like with Shaymin.

“Finding Your Voice” doesn’t have a deadline, so you can get the quest and begin working toward earning Meloetta now. Though, it will take some time before you can get her. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

How to complete “Finding Your Voice” in ‘Pokémon GO.’

The “Finding Your Voice” questline has six steps, but you only need to complete four to get a Meloetta encounter.

The following two will reward you with more XP, Stardust, and Meloetta Candy to beef up the melodic Pokémon. Below is a breakdown of all six steps and their rewards:

'Pokémon GO' Close-up of Meloetta in Aria Forme.
Source: Niantic

Step One

Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and an Eevee encounter.

TaskReward
Take a snapshot of your Buddy1,000 XP
Catch 30 Normal-type PokémonGlameow
Evolve 15 Pokémon30 PokéBalls
Step Two

Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Slugma encounter.

TaskReward
Use 30 Berries to catch Pokémon20 Pinap Berries
Earn five Candies walking with your BuddyOne Poffin
Give your Buddy three treatsChansey

Step Three

Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Hariyama encounter.

TaskReward
Win three Gym battlesMonferno
Battle in three raids3 Max Potions
Defeat three Team GO Rocket GruntsTwo Premium Battle Passes
Step Four

Completing every task rewards you with 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a Meloetta encounter.

TaskReward
Earn 20,000 StardustChimecho encounter
Catch 30 different species of PokémonLoudred
Spin three PokéStopsKricketune

Step Five

Completing every task rewards you with 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and five Meloetta Stickers.

TaskReward
Take a snapshot of Meloetta20 Meloetta Candy
Make a new friendOne Lucky Egg
Send three Gifts to friendsThree Revives

Step Six

Completing every task rewards you with one Lure Module, three Rare Candies, and 20 Meloetta Candy.

TaskReward
Claim reward3,000 XP
Claim reward3,000 XP
Claim reward3,000 XP
As usual, the final step is a freebie full of goodies and XP for sticking through till the end. Also, you can use some of those rewards to power up Meloetta.

Special research questlines can be very useful for mapping out your PokéDex if you're missing Mythical creatures, so make time to finish them when you're struggling to find certain rare Pokémon.

Latest Pokémon News and Updates

