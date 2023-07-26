You Can Catch the Mythical Meloetta for Completing "Finding Your Voice" in Pokémon GO
Meloetta is a Mythical Pokémon with a musical flair that Trainers can catch by completing the "Finding Your Voice" quest in 'Pokémon GO.'
Since its debut at the start of Fashion Week 2021, Trainers have been able to take on the “Finding Your Voice” research questline for a chance at catching Meloetta in Pokémon GO.
From the Unova region, Meloetta is a Normal and Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon introduced in Gen. V. Meloetta can’t evolve, but she does have an Aria and Pirouette Forme that players could switch between, like with Shaymin.
“Finding Your Voice” doesn’t have a deadline, so you can get the quest and begin working toward earning Meloetta now. Though, it will take some time before you can get her. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.
How to complete “Finding Your Voice” in ‘Pokémon GO.’
The “Finding Your Voice” questline has six steps, but you only need to complete four to get a Meloetta encounter.
The following two will reward you with more XP, Stardust, and Meloetta Candy to beef up the melodic Pokémon. Below is a breakdown of all six steps and their rewards:
Step One
Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and an Eevee encounter.
|Task
|Reward
|Take a snapshot of your Buddy
|1,000 XP
|Catch 30 Normal-type Pokémon
|Glameow
|Evolve 15 Pokémon
|30 PokéBalls
Step Two
Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Slugma encounter.
|Task
|Reward
|Use 30 Berries to catch Pokémon
|20 Pinap Berries
|Earn five Candies walking with your Buddy
|One Poffin
|Give your Buddy three treats
|Chansey
Step Three
Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Hariyama encounter.
|Task
|Reward
|Win three Gym battles
|Monferno
|Battle in three raids
|3 Max Potions
|Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts
|Two Premium Battle Passes
Step Four
Completing every task rewards you with 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a Meloetta encounter.
|Task
|Reward
|Earn 20,000 Stardust
|Chimecho encounter
|Catch 30 different species of Pokémon
|Loudred
|Spin three PokéStops
|Kricketune
Step Five
Completing every task rewards you with 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and five Meloetta Stickers.
|Task
|Reward
|Take a snapshot of Meloetta
|20 Meloetta Candy
|Make a new friend
|One Lucky Egg
|Send three Gifts to friends
|Three Revives
Step Six
Completing every task rewards you with one Lure Module, three Rare Candies, and 20 Meloetta Candy.
|Task
|Reward
|Claim reward
|3,000 XP
|Claim reward
|3,000 XP
|Claim reward
|3,000 XP
As usual, the final step is a freebie full of goodies and XP for sticking through till the end. Also, you can use some of those rewards to power up Meloetta.
Special research questlines can be very useful for mapping out your PokéDex if you're missing Mythical creatures, so make time to finish them when you're struggling to find certain rare Pokémon.