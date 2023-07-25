Home > Gaming > Pokémon Follow These Tips to Increase Your Shiny Hunting Success in 'Pokémon Sleep' If you want to start Shiny hunting in 'Pokémon Sleep', there are a few things you need to know. Here’s how to increase your odds of finding Shiny Pokémon. By Jon Bitner Jul. 25 2023, Published 4:26 p.m. ET Source: The Pokémon Company

Like most Pokémon games, Pokémon Sleep gives you a chance to encounter Shiny Pokémon. From Gastly and Pichu to Croagunk and Doduo, there are tons of Shiny variants for you to collect after waking up in the morning. However, Shiny Pokémon are incredibly rare. In fact, it’s possible to go through several sessions without encountering a single one.

If you want to tip the odds in your favor, here are a few tips on how to Shiny hunt in Pokémon Sleep. Keep in mind that much of your hunting will be left to chance, but there are a few things you can do to improve the probability of a Shiny Pokémon gracing your screen.

How to Shiny hunt in 'Pokémon Sleep.'

Shiny hunting in Pokémon Sleep comes down to getting a good night’s rest and feeding Snorlax throughout the day. Doing both of these things will increase the number of Pokémon that gather around Snorlax — and the more Pokémon you encounter, the better the chances of one being Shiny.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Every time a Pokémon appears on your screen, there is a small chance that it’ll be a Shiny variant. For now, there isn’t a way to boost this percentage, meaning the only way to improve your odds of finding a Shiny is to increase the number of Pokémon you encounter. The better you sleep, the more Pokémon that’ll appear in the morning. Also, note that certain Pokémon will only appear for certain Sleep Types (so consider shooting for a Balanced rating, which allows all Pokémon to spawn).

Snorlax’s Drowsy Power is used to determine how many Pokémon it can attract, so you’ll essentially want to focus on raising this stat as much as possible. This includes getting good sleep and feeding Snorlax Berries throughout the day. Do those two things, and there’s a good chance you’ll stumble upon a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Keep in mind that your score will accumulate throughout the week, before resetting for the start of a new week. This means you’re more likely to encounter rare Pokémon in the second half of the week — so be sure to stay vigilant as the week begins to wind down.

You’ll also want to stock up on Great Biscuits, which give you a better chance of catching a Shiny Pokémon. Biscuits will quickly become a valuable (and scarce) resource, meaning you’ll need to think carefully before using them on a Pokémon. If your goal is to catch as many Shiny Pokémon as possible, then you might want to avoid using them on anything but the rarest of Pokémon or exclusively with Shiny Pokémon. Otherwise, you might run out right as a Shiny appears in your game.