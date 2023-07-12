Distractify
You Can Catch Shaymin By Completing "Grass and Gratitude" in 'Pokémon GO'

Trainers can encounter Shaymin from the "Grass and Gratitude" research questline in 'Pokémon GO,' but it'll take some work to earn the Mythical creature.

Jul. 12 2023

'Pokémon GO' promo art showing Shaymin on a tree stump.
Source: Niantic

Debuted during Sustainability Week 2023, the "Grass and Gratitude" research questline stars the Mythical creature Shaymin in Pokémon GO.

Introduced in Gen. IV, Shaymin is a Grass-type Pokémon that could swap between Land and Sky Forme to use different moves. Both versions are in the mobile AR game; however, this questline only features the Land Forme.

If you want Shaymin, completing the "Grass and Gratitude" quests will reward you with the creature, but you got a list of tasks ahead of you before getting it. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know.

'Pokémon GO' promo art showing Hisuian Braviary and other creatures on a beach.
Source: Niantic
How to complete "Grass and Gratitude" in 'Pokémon GO.'

The "Grass and Gratitude" questline has seven steps, but you'll only have to finish the first six to acquire a Shaymin in Pokémon GO. The research tasks have been open to all players since April 20 and have no time limit.

Below we'll break down all seven steps of "Grass and Gratitude" and their rewards:

Step One

Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and one Mysterious Component.

TaskReward
Take four snapshots of your Pokémon.Three Nanab Berries.
Spin nine PokéStops or Gyms15 PokéBalls
Walk 2kmCherubi encounter

Step Two

Completing every task rewards you with 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Rocket Radar.

TaskReward
Take four snapshots of wild Grass-type PokémonThree Razz Berries
Take nine snapshots of wild PokémonJumpluff encounter
Take two snapshots of wild Flying-type PokémonSix Super Potions
Step Three

Completing every task rewards you with 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and one Premium Battle Pass.

TaskReward
Power up Pokémon 22 timesOne Star Piece

Step Four

Completing every task rewards you with 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and two Golden Razz Berries.

TaskReward
Catch four Grass-type PokémonLeafeon encounter
Catch nine Pokémon15 Great Balls
Catch two Flying-type PokémonSix Hyper Potions
Step Five

Completing every task rewards you with 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries.

TaskReward
Complete four Field Research tasks3 Pinap Berries
Earn nine hearts with your buddy15 Ultra Balls
Hatch two Eggs6 Max Potions
Step Six

Completing every task rewards you with 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and Shaymin encounter.

TaskReward
Catch 22 different species of PokémonOne Lucky Egg

Step Seven

Completing every task rewards you with 25 Shaymin Candy, 1 Incense, and 22 Ultra Balls.

TaskReward
Claim reward22 Shaymin stickers
Claim reward2,022 XP
Claim reward2,022 Stardust
The last step of "Grass and Gratitude" is a freebie packed with rewards for completing the previous tasks, and you can funnel some of those prizes toward powering Shaymin.

Other involved research questlines like "A Shadowy Disturbance" also offer unique Pokémon for doing various steps, so keep an eye out for them when logging in.

