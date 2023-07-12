You Can Catch Shaymin By Completing "Grass and Gratitude" in 'Pokémon GO'
Trainers can encounter Shaymin from the "Grass and Gratitude" research questline in 'Pokémon GO,' but it'll take some work to earn the Mythical creature.
Debuted during Sustainability Week 2023, the "Grass and Gratitude" research questline stars the Mythical creature Shaymin in Pokémon GO.
Introduced in Gen. IV, Shaymin is a Grass-type Pokémon that could swap between Land and Sky Forme to use different moves. Both versions are in the mobile AR game; however, this questline only features the Land Forme.
If you want Shaymin, completing the "Grass and Gratitude" quests will reward you with the creature, but you got a list of tasks ahead of you before getting it. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know.
How to complete "Grass and Gratitude" in 'Pokémon GO.'
The "Grass and Gratitude" questline has seven steps, but you'll only have to finish the first six to acquire a Shaymin in Pokémon GO. The research tasks have been open to all players since April 20 and have no time limit.
Below we'll break down all seven steps of "Grass and Gratitude" and their rewards:
Step One
Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and one Mysterious Component.
|Task
|Reward
|Take four snapshots of your Pokémon.
|Three Nanab Berries.
|Spin nine PokéStops or Gyms
|15 PokéBalls
|Walk 2km
|Cherubi encounter
Step Two
Completing every task rewards you with 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Rocket Radar.
|Task
|Reward
|Take four snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon
|Three Razz Berries
|Take nine snapshots of wild Pokémon
|Jumpluff encounter
|Take two snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokémon
|Six Super Potions
Step Three
Completing every task rewards you with 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and one Premium Battle Pass.
|Task
|Reward
|Power up Pokémon 22 times
|One Star Piece
Step Four
Completing every task rewards you with 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and two Golden Razz Berries.
|Task
|Reward
|Catch four Grass-type Pokémon
|Leafeon encounter
|Catch nine Pokémon
|15 Great Balls
|Catch two Flying-type Pokémon
|Six Hyper Potions
Step Five
Completing every task rewards you with 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries.
|Task
|Reward
|Complete four Field Research tasks
|3 Pinap Berries
|Earn nine hearts with your buddy
|15 Ultra Balls
|Hatch two Eggs
|6 Max Potions
Step Six
Completing every task rewards you with 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and Shaymin encounter.
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 22 different species of Pokémon
|One Lucky Egg
Step Seven
Completing every task rewards you with 25 Shaymin Candy, 1 Incense, and 22 Ultra Balls.
|Task
|Reward
|Claim reward
|22 Shaymin stickers
|Claim reward
|2,022 XP
|Claim reward
|2,022 Stardust
The last step of "Grass and Gratitude" is a freebie packed with rewards for completing the previous tasks, and you can funnel some of those prizes toward powering Shaymin.
Other involved research questlines like "A Shadowy Disturbance" also offer unique Pokémon for doing various steps, so keep an eye out for them when logging in.