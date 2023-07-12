Home > Gaming > Pokémon You Can Catch Shaymin By Completing "Grass and Gratitude" in 'Pokémon GO' Trainers can encounter Shaymin from the "Grass and Gratitude" research questline in 'Pokémon GO,' but it'll take some work to earn the Mythical creature. By Anthony Jones Jul. 12 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

Debuted during Sustainability Week 2023, the "Grass and Gratitude" research questline stars the Mythical creature Shaymin in Pokémon GO. Introduced in Gen. IV, Shaymin is a Grass-type Pokémon that could swap between Land and Sky Forme to use different moves. Both versions are in the mobile AR game; however, this questline only features the Land Forme.

Article continues below advertisement

If you want Shaymin, completing the "Grass and Gratitude" quests will reward you with the creature, but you got a list of tasks ahead of you before getting it. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know.

Source: Niantic

Article continues below advertisement

How to complete "Grass and Gratitude" in 'Pokémon GO.'

The "Grass and Gratitude" questline has seven steps, but you'll only have to finish the first six to acquire a Shaymin in Pokémon GO. The research tasks have been open to all players since April 20 and have no time limit. Below we'll break down all seven steps of "Grass and Gratitude" and their rewards:

Article continues below advertisement

Step One Completing every task rewards you with 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and one Mysterious Component. Task Reward Take four snapshots of your Pokémon. Three Nanab Berries. Spin nine PokéStops or Gyms 15 PokéBalls Walk 2km Cherubi encounter

Step Two Completing every task rewards you with 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Rocket Radar. Task Reward Take four snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon Three Razz Berries Take nine snapshots of wild Pokémon Jumpluff encounter Take two snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokémon Six Super Potions

Article continues below advertisement

Step Three Completing every task rewards you with 2,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and one Premium Battle Pass. Task Reward Power up Pokémon 22 times One Star Piece

Step Four Completing every task rewards you with 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and two Golden Razz Berries. Task Reward Catch four Grass-type Pokémon Leafeon encounter Catch nine Pokémon 15 Great Balls Catch two Flying-type Pokémon Six Hyper Potions

Article continues below advertisement

Step Five Completing every task rewards you with 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries. Task Reward Complete four Field Research tasks 3 Pinap Berries Earn nine hearts with your buddy 15 Ultra Balls Hatch two Eggs 6 Max Potions

Article continues below advertisement

Step Six Completing every task rewards you with 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and Shaymin encounter. Task Reward Catch 22 different species of Pokémon One Lucky Egg

Step Seven Completing every task rewards you with 25 Shaymin Candy, 1 Incense, and 22 Ultra Balls. Task Reward Claim reward 22 Shaymin stickers Claim reward 2,022 XP Claim reward 2,022 Stardust

Article continues below advertisement