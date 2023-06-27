Home > Gaming > Pokémon Complete “A Shadowy Disturbance” in ‘Pokémon GO’ to Earn a Shadow Regirock Here’s how to complete "A Shadowy Disturbance" Special Research quests and earn a Shadow Regirock in 'Pokémon GO.' By Jon Bitner Jun. 27 2023, Published 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

“A Shadowy Disturbance” is one of the newest research quests in Pokémon GO, and completing the challenging mission will reward you with a Shadow Regirock. That’s an enticing reward — but you’ll have to slog through a bunch of difficult tasks if you want to add the powerful Pokémon to your party. Here’s a look at “A Shadowy Disturbance” in Pokémon GO, along with all five steps of the research quest and how to beat them.

How to complete “A Shadowy Disturbance” in 'Pokémon GO'.

“A Shadowy Disturbance” is part of the Giovanni research questline, and you’ll need to clear all five steps to earn a Shadow Regirock in Pokémon GO. To unlock the questline, you’ll need to wrap up any older Rocket Special Research missions. Do that, and you’ll be able to access “A Shadowy Disturbance.” Here’s a look at all five steps of “A Shadowy Disturbance” and the rewards they grant.

Step One Completing all tasks will reward you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and an Aron encounter. Task Reward Catch 15 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries Spin five PokéStops or gyms 10 PokéBalls Defeat three Team GO Rocket grunts Mysterious Component

Step Two Completing all tasks will reward you with 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Graveler encounter. Task Reward Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Great Balls Defeat six Team GO Rocket grunts Three Mysterious Components Catch 15 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Step Three Completing all tasks will reward you with 2,500 XP, 300 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar. Task Reward Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo 2,500 XP Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff 2,500 XP Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra 2,500 XP

Step Four Completing all tasks will reward you with 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Sableye encounter Task Reward Find Team GO Rocket Boss 10 Max Potions Battle Team GO Rocket Boss 10 Ultra Balls Defeat Team GO Rocket Boss Six Max Revives

Pokémon aren’t the only ones active during the Solstice…



Keep your eyes peeled for Team GO Rocket during the Solstice Horizons event!https://t.co/RiXHW5yuxm pic.twitter.com/cTll5LAQoL — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 13, 2023

Step Five Completing all tasks will reward you with 5,000 XP, 4,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries. Task Reward Claim reward 2,500 XP Claim reward 2,500 XP Claim reward 2,500 XP

With all the tasks completed, you’ll be able to track down and battle Giovanni. Defeat them, and you’ll have a chance to catch the elusive Shadow Regirock. Be sure to bring your best Pokémon with you to the fight, as taking down the boss won’t be easy.

Shadow Regirock will be available, along with these quests, until the next Giovanni quest arrives later this year — although it’s currently unclear when this will happen. In other words, you’ll want to dive into Pokémon GO and check out “A Shadowy Disturbance” while you can.

