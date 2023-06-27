Distractify
Complete “A Shadowy Disturbance” in ‘Pokémon GO’ to Earn a Shadow Regirock

Here’s how to complete "A Shadowy Disturbance" Special Research quests and earn a Shadow Regirock in 'Pokémon GO.'

A Shadow Regirock in Pokémon GO.
Source: Niantic

“A Shadowy Disturbance” is one of the newest research quests in Pokémon GO, and completing the challenging mission will reward you with a Shadow Regirock. That’s an enticing reward — but you’ll have to slog through a bunch of difficult tasks if you want to add the powerful Pokémon to your party.

Here’s a look at “A Shadowy Disturbance” in Pokémon GO, along with all five steps of the research quest and how to beat them.

How to complete “A Shadowy Disturbance” in 'Pokémon GO'.

“A Shadowy Disturbance” is part of the Giovanni research questline, and you’ll need to clear all five steps to earn a Shadow Regirock in Pokémon GO. To unlock the questline, you’ll need to wrap up any older Rocket Special Research missions. Do that, and you’ll be able to access “A Shadowy Disturbance.”

Here’s a look at all five steps of “A Shadowy Disturbance” and the rewards they grant.

Regirock from Pokémon GO standing in front of a rocky background.
Source: Niantic
Step One

Completing all tasks will reward you with 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and an Aron encounter.

TaskReward
Catch 15 PokémonFive Pinap Berries
Spin five PokéStops or gyms10 PokéBalls
Defeat three Team GO Rocket gruntsMysterious Component

Step Two

Completing all tasks will reward you with 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Graveler encounter.

TaskReward
Transfer 10 Pokémon10 Great Balls
Defeat six Team GO Rocket gruntsThree Mysterious Components
Catch 15 PokémonFive Pinap Berries
Step Three

Completing all tasks will reward you with 2,500 XP, 300 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar.

TaskReward
Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo2,500 XP
Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff2,500 XP
Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra2,500 XP

Step Four

Completing all tasks will reward you with 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Sableye encounter

TaskReward
Find Team GO Rocket Boss10 Max Potions
Battle Team GO Rocket Boss10 Ultra Balls
Defeat Team GO Rocket BossSix Max Revives
Step Five

Completing all tasks will reward you with 5,000 XP, 4,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries.

TaskReward
Claim reward2,500 XP
Claim reward2,500 XP
Claim reward2,500 XP
With all the tasks completed, you’ll be able to track down and battle Giovanni. Defeat them, and you’ll have a chance to catch the elusive Shadow Regirock. Be sure to bring your best Pokémon with you to the fight, as taking down the boss won’t be easy.

Shadow Regirock will be available, along with these quests, until the next Giovanni quest arrives later this year — although it’s currently unclear when this will happen. In other words, you’ll want to dive into Pokémon GO and check out “A Shadowy Disturbance” while you can.

Thankfully, once you’ve unlocked the questline and added it to your list, there’s no time limit for completing the tasks. So once you’ve started “A Shadowy Disturbance,” you can knock out these steps at your leisure.

If you’re looking for more challenges to tackle in Pokémon GO, consider checking out the Single-Type Cup, which is offering a bunch of cool rewards for participating.

