Here's How to Build the Best Team for the 'Pokémon GO' Single-Type Cup Building the best 'Pokémon GO' team for the Single-Type Cup isn't easy, but here are a few tips and tricks to help you crush the competition. By Jon Bitner Jun. 26 2023, Updated 4:38 p.m. ET

There’s no shortage of fun Battle Leagues to join in Pokémon GO, but the new Single-Type Cup might be one of its most intriguing. This unique tournament limits you to Pokémon that fall under a single type – meaning you won’t have the versatility offered by dual-type monsters. That can make it challenging to build the best Pokémon GO team for the Single-Type Cup, but here are a few tips to help you make the most of the tournament.

The best team for 'Pokémon GO' Single-Type Cup.

The best team for Pokémon GO Single-Type Cup makes use of members like Machamp, Falinks, Haxorus, and Wobbuffet. Choosing which is best for your team largely comes down to which Pokémon you have in your roster and whether they meet the other criteria laid out by the Single-Type league. Specifically, here is the Single-Type Cup ruleset you’ll need to follow:

Source: Niantic

Pokémon must be under 1500CP.

Pokémon can only have one type (For example, Grass-type, not Grass-type and Poison-type).

Deoxys (Defense) and Cresselia are not allowed. Also, note that while each individual Pokémon must only fall under one type, you can mix and match types for your group. For example, one member can be a Fire-type, while another can be Water-type. In other words, you don’t need to bring all Fire-type Pokémon into battle.

Fighting types will do well in the Single-Type Cup, but there’s nothing stopping you from building a varied team that makes use of a variety of different skills. Here’s a look at some of the best Pokémon to consider for your team: Sylveon

Machoke

Luxray

Sirfetch’d

Lickitung

Primeape

Slurpuff

Pinsir

Grimer

Dubwool

Registeel

Regirock

Hitmonlee

Tips for building the best Single-Type Cup team.

The Single-Type Cup will run until July 6. From June 29 until the end of the event, you’ll gain triple Stardust for winning battles – meaning you should do everything you can to piece together a powerful team. The above list is a great place to start when putting together a team, but here are a few other things to consider:

Source: Niantic

Vary your types. While each individual Pokémon must adhere to a single type, you’re not restricted from varying that type from member to member. Be sure to mix up your types so you don’t get caught off-guard by an enemy Pokémon that’s resistant to all your attacks.

Have a strong counter to your lead Pokémon. If you open a battle with your strongest Pokémon, consider having a backup Pokémon that is the exactly opposite. This will allow you to swap them out without taking much damage, while also bringing a new monster into battle that’s a better fit for your opponent.