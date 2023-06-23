Home > Gaming > Pokémon Here’s How to Build the Best Team in 'Pokémon Showdown' The best team in 'Pokémon Showdown' plays well against most opponents. Here's a look at how to piece it together and dominate the battlefield. By Jon Bitner Jun. 23 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Pokémon Showdown

With such a massive roster, it can be difficult finding the right Pokémon to put on your team. Not only do you have to consider their strengths and weaknesses, but you also need to consider what the other team might bring to the battlefield – and your team needs to be versatile enough to have an answer to everything thrown your way.

Pokémon Showdown is a battle simulator for the Pokémon universe. It’s currently in beta, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of Trainers from logging into the software to try and piece together the best team possible. If you need a bit of help, here’s a look at the best teams in Pokémon Showdown, along with tips to build your own.

The best team in 'Pokémon Showdown'.

Because there are so many variables to consider, there’s no such thing as the best team in Pokémon Showdown. Depending on which Pokémon you’re facing, one team might perform better than the other. However, there are certain Pokémon that are simply better equipped to handle the majority of combat situations. Here’s a look at one of the best teams in Pokémon Showdown: Skarmony

Zapdos

Volcarona

Dragonite

Excadrill

Kyurem

Pokemon Showdown lets you bring six teammates into battle. So if you don’t like one of the above picks (or you know your opponent will have something good to counter it), consider swapping it out with another one of the best Pokémon in Pokémon Showdown: Tornadus

Clefable

Garchomp

Kartana

Weavile

Dragapult

Heatran

Ferrothorn

Landorus - Therian

Sableye

Scizor

Amoonguss

Heatran

Tips for building the best 'Pokémon Showdown' team.

While the above team (and list of Pokémon) should offer a great starting point, there are plenty of other things to consider when building your team in Pokémon Showdown. For one, you’ll want to make sure you vary your Pokémon types. A team with all Fire-type monsters might be great against certain enemies, but as soon as you go up against someone with more than one Water-type, you’re going to run into problems.

You’ll also want to pay attention to the moveset of your Pokémon. Showdown gives you a ridiculous amount of freedom to change moves and alter the performance of your team. Make sure you have attacks of all types, allowing you to deal damage, inflict status effects, or improve your defense.