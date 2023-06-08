Home > Gaming > Pokémon The Master Ball in 'Pokémon GO' Has a Perfect Catch Rate — Here’s How to Get One The Master Ball is finally available in 'Pokémon GO,' and it’s just as powerful as you’d expect. Here’s how to get the only Master Ball in the game. By Jon Bitner Jun. 8 2023, Updated 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

At long last, Pokémon GO has added the Master Ball. This useful gadget has been a staple in the series for years, but it’s only now finding its way to the mobile spin-off game. However, the new item is incredibly rare, and there aren’t many opportunities to add it to your inventory. Here’s how to get a Master Ball in Pokémon GO.

How to get a Master Ball in 'Pokémon GO'.

The Master Ball was added at the end of May, and the only way to get a Master Ball in Pokémon GO is to work through the Season 10 Let’s Go Special Research objectives. Unfortunately, the season ended on June 1 — but as long as you had logged in and started the Let’s Go research event, you’ll still have access to all the objectives.

On the other hand, anyone that forgot to start the event will be out of luck, as there is currently no other way to get the Master Ball in Pokémon GO. Niantic has confirmed that the Master Ball will return at a later date, but it’s unclear when that will take place (or what you’ll need to do to earn it). For now, here’s a look at the tasks you’ll need to complete to unlock a Master Ball as part of the Season 10 Special Research:

Catch 25 Pokémon.

Defeat three Team GO Grunts.

Make 3 Excellent Throws.

Evolve five Pokémon.

Battle in a Gym three times. Complete all five steps, and you’ll be rewarded with a single Master Ball.

When should I use the Master Ball?

Since you only have one Master Ball, you’ll want to save it for when you encounter a very rare Pokémon. Not only does it have a 100% capture rate, but it’s impossible to miss a throw and waste the item. In other words, using the Master Ball guarantees that the Pokémon on your screen will join your collection.

Ideally, you’ll want to use the Master Ball when encountering a Shiny or Legendary Pokémon, as these aren’t easy to find in the wild. Conversely, you won’t want to use the item when interacting with common Pokémon or one that’s already in your collection. We’d recommend putting together a short list of your favorite, most powerful Pokémon that you’ve yet to catch, then only taking out the Master Ball when you see these creatures.