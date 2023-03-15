Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic The Golden Lure is a Valuable Item in 'Pokémon GO' – Here’s How to Get One By Jon Bitner Mar. 15 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Now that you can link Pokémon GO with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Niantic has introduced Roaming Form Gimmighoul to the mobile game as a way to celebrate. But if you want to catch the elusive little creature, you’ll need to make use of a new item – the Golden Lure. If you’re trying to figure out how to get a Golden Lure in Pokémon GO, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get a Golden Lure in 'Pokémon GO'.

Golden Lure Modules are used to acquire Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon GO. They can be installed on PokéStops like standard Lure Modules and grant you Gimmighoul Coins when spinning the PokéStop’s disk. But before you can use a Golden Lure Module, you have to find one.

Thankfully, getting Golden Lure Modules is easy – although it’s a bit time-consuming. To get a Golden Lure Module in Pokémon GO, you’ll need to link your Pokémon GO account to Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and send five Postcards between the two games. If you need help linking your accounts, we’ve put together a quick guide on the process. Once that’s done, follow the steps below to send your five postcards.

Open Pokémon GO.

Open your "Items" menu.

Open your "Postcard Book".

Select the Postcard you want to send.

Select the option to “Send to Nintendo Switch.”

Once you’ve sent five postcards, you’ll be rewarded with a Golden Lure Module. This can then be installed at a PokéStop, which can then be spun to earn Gimmighoul Coins. Keep in mind that these Lures only last for 30 minutes, so be sure to stick around until they expire to maximize their potential.

Also, note that Golden Lure Modules are not currently available in the Pokémon GO Store – meaning connecting your two accounts and sending Postcards is the only way to add one to your inventory.

How to catch and evolve Gimmighoul.

The sole purpose of the Golden Lure Module is to help you acquire Gimmighoul Coins. These unique collectibles are needed to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. Roaming Form Gimmighoul is known to spawn around PokéStops with a Golden Lure Module installed, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled after installing one. You can also find the Pokémon hanging around PokéStops with Golden Lure Modules installed by other players – so if you have a friend with a Golden Lure, be sure to reach out.

You can now connect Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch with Pokémon GO!



Catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul and use the Gimmighoul Coins you collect in Pokémon GO to evolve it into Gholdengo!https://t.co/m0jsDbSysJ#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/bBJ1f4RWre — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 27, 2023