Three Types of Burmy Are Available in 'Pokémon GO' – Here’s How to Find the Pink One

As far as Pokémon are concerned, few are as unique as Burmy. This Bug-type creature is available in three different formats in Pokémon GO – Plant, Sandy, and Trash – and each one offers unique evolutions based on their appearance or cloaks. If you’re trying to track them all down, here’s how to get a pink Burmy in Pokémon GO (also known as the Trash Cloak Burmy).

How to get a pink Burmy in 'Pokémon GO'.

Burmy isn’t too difficult to find in Pokémon GO, but tracking down all three variants (or cloaks) can be challenging. Trash Cloak Burmy, colloquially known as pink Burmy, is particularly frustrating to locate as it has a tendency to spawn in very specific locations. If you’re trying to find pink Burmy, you’ll want to explore dense locations like cities or town centers. Exploring beaches will net you Sandy Cloak Burmy, while forests and other natural areas will give you Plant Cloak Burmy.

If you live far way from a busy town or city, try heading down to your local supermarket or a location that’s densely populated and more urban than the surrounding areas. The main idea is to put distance between you and the ecosystems that usually spawn the other types of Burmy (beaches and parks), so the more concrete you see around you, the more likely you are to spot Trash Cloak Burmy. Once you’ve encountered pink Burmy, you’ll be able to catch it like any other Pokémon.

How to evolve Burmy in 'Pokémon GO'.

Burmy follows a strange evolutionary path. If you’ve captured a male Burmy of any type, they’ll evolve into Mothim, but if you’ve captured a female Burmy, they’ll evolve into a Wormadam with an appearance that resembles their predecessor. For example, a Trash Cloak Burmy (which features a pink exterior), will evolve into a Trash Cloak Wormadam that also features a pink exterior.

Its type will also change, with all three variants carrying the Bug-type, but gaining the following secondary types: Trash Cloak Wormadam: Steel-type

Plant Cloak Wormadam: Grass-type

Sandy Cloak Wormadam: Ground-type Thankfully, all Burmy types follow the same evolution guidelines. After feeding them 50 Burmy Candy, they’ll evolve into their next form.

Can you catch a Shiny Burmy in 'Pokémon GO'?

Yes, Burmy can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. But as is the case with all Shiny Pokémon, finding one in the wild is easier said than done. Your best bet is waiting for seasonal events to roll around that increase the spawn rate of Burmy – allowing you to quickly encounter dozens of them, making it easier to stumble upon a Shiny Burmy.