Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Finding Mothim in 'Pokémon GO' Isn’t Easy – Here’s How to Get the Elusive Creature By Jon Bitner Mar. 9 2023, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

The latest event in Pokémon GO, Festival of Colors, has introduced a bunch of new challenges to the game. One of the most difficult new missions tasks you with tracking down Mothim – an elusive creature that’s harder to find than you’d expect. If you’re trying to figure out how to get Mothim in Pokémon GO and complete the challenge, here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to get Mothim in 'Pokémon GO'.

If you’re trying to get Mothim in Pokémon GO, you’ll need to catch and evolve a Burmy. However, not every Burmy will work, as the female and male versions of Burmy evolve into different Pokémon. That means you’ll want to catch a male Burmy, which will eventually evolve into Mothim.

Source: Niantic

Article continues below advertisement

Once you’ve acquired a male Burmy (check its profile and look to the right of its name, where you’ll find the male or female symbol), you’ll simply need to feed it 50 Burmy Candies. With that done, your Burmy will evolve into a Mothim. If you happened to accidentally catch a female Burmy, feeding them 50 Burmy Candies will see them evolve into a Wormadam.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to identify whether a Burmy is male or female until you catch it. Because of this, you’ll want to catch every Burmy you encounter – with any luck, you should be able to snag a male Burmy after just a few attempts.

Article continues below advertisement

Also, note that Mothim currently can’t be found in the wild. That makes catching and evolving a Burmy the only way to get Mothim in Pokémon GO. In other words, don’t head out on a walk expecting to encounter a Mothim, as there’s no chance you’ll ever see one (although this could always change with a future update).

Article continues below advertisement

How to get Burmy Candy in 'Pokémon GO':

Getting Burmy Candy in Pokémon GO is simple. Either catch as many Burmy as possible or walk with Burmy as your Buddy – doing either will grant you a bit of Burmy Candy. It might take a while to accumulate 50 Burmy Candies, but since this is the only way to get Mothim in Pokémon GO, it’s worth the added effort.

I was about to evolve a burmy for the challenge and noticed I have all three shiny already! 😅 pic.twitter.com/trkCitGvPL — Brandon Caldera (@YOURTRUEMASTER) March 8, 2023