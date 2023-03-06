Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Looking For Shiny Mewtwo in 'Pokémon GO'? Here’s What You Need to Know By Jon Bitner Mar. 6 2023, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

As one of the first Legendary Pokémon, it should come as no surprise that Mewtwo has made regular appearances in Pokémon GO. The powerful Psychic-type monster is one of the most sought-after Pokémon in the game, but trying to find them is often an exercise in futility.

But can Mewtwo be Shiny in Pokémon GO? Or are trainers limited to catching the Legendary Pokémon in its traditional format? Here’s everything you need to know before heading out on a hunt.

Can Mewtwo be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

If you’re an avid Shiny hunter, you’ll be glad to know that Mewtwo can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. Their Shiny variant looks very similar to their standard variant, although its tail appears bright green instead of a dull purple. Beyond that, there isn’t much difference between the two – and catching a Shiny won’t increase its odds of having better Individual Values. In other words, your Shiny Mewtwo will look different but perform like a regular Mewtwo.

How to catch Shiny Mewtwo in 'Pokémon GO'.

Unfortunately, Mewtwo isn’t currently available in Pokémon GO. The Pokémon made an appearance in five-star raids last year but has been notably absent throughout 2023 and most of 2022. Pokémon rotate in and out of five-star raids as part of seasonal events, and it’s very possible we’ll see Mewtwo again later this year.

Like all Shiny Pokémon, there’s a slim chance you’ll encounter a Shiny Mewtwo when diving into a raid. There’s not much you can to do improve your odds, so expect to jump into raid after raid with your fingers crossed.

Since Mewtwo isn’t currently available in Pokémon GO, consider using this time to prep your team for a challenging fight against the Psychic-type. The monster is vulnerable to Ghost-type, Dark-type, and Bug-type attacks and resistant to Fighting-type and Psychic-type attacks. Most trainers have found success bringing Tyranitar, Gengar, or Darkrai into battle, and using moves such as Snarl, Shadow Ball, Dark Pulse, and Bite are solid options.

Keep in mind you’ll also need Raid Passes to join a raid. That makes this a great time to stock up on the resource, allowing you to dive into a five-star raid without having to search for a pass when Mewtwo eventually becomes available.