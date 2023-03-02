Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Hawlucha Is Now Available in 'Pokémon GO' – Here’s How to Catch It By Jon Bitner Mar. 2 2023, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

The Season of Rising Heroes has officially begun in Pokémon GO, and it’s starting things off with a bang by bringing Hawlucha (who is equal parts adorable and terrifying) to the popular mobile game. As of Mar. 1, some players will have a chance to encounter the Fighting-type Pokémon while trekking around their neighborhood.

Interested in adding the quirky Pokémon to your roster? Here’s how to get Hawlucha in Pokémon GO, along with details on whether it can be Shiny.

How to get Hawlucha in 'Pokémon GO.'

If you want to catch Hawlucha, prepare to take an international trip. Hawlucha is currently region-exclusive and will only spawn for Pokémon GO players in Mexico. Niantic is yet to announce plans to bring the Pokémon to other locations, although it’s possible a special event will introduce Hawlucha to new regions in the future. This has happened in the past with other Pokémon during GO Fest – so keep your eyes peeled for details.

Source: Niantic

If you can’t get to Mexico, you can try to acquire Hawlucha through a trade. If any of your buddies are heading down to the beaches of Mexico on an upcoming trip, consider asking them to hunt down a few Hawlucha and send one your way when they get back home.

Can Hawlucha be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

Hawlucha cannot be Shiny in Pokémon GO. The region-exclusive Pokémon just joined the game at the beginning of March 2023, and Niantic will likely hold onto the Shiny variant for an upcoming event. There’s no guarantee Hawlucha will ever get a Shiny variant, but if the community falls in love with the luchador-inspired Pokémon, there’s a good chance we’ll hear more about the monster in the future.