Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Gimmighoul Coins Are a Valuable Resource in 'Pokémon GO' – Here’s How to Find Them By Jon Bitner Feb. 27 2023, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

If you’re an avid Pokémon GO player who also owns Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, you’ll now be able to add Gholdengo to your mobile PokéDex. Linking the two games together will give you access to Roaming Form Gimmighoul – which can later be evolved into the popular (and powerful) Gholdengo using Gimmighoul Coins.

Article continues below advertisement

But what are Gimmighoul Coins for Pokémon GO, and how do you earn them? Here’s a closer look at everything you need to know about this new type of currency.

What are Gimmighoul Coins for 'Pokémon GO'?

Gimmighoul Coins are a new type of item that are used to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon GO. Unfortunately, there are only three ways to find Gimmighoul Coins: Walking with Gimmighoul as your Buddy.

Catching Roaming Form Gimmighoul.

Finding and spinning Golden PokéStop discs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Niantic

You’ll need a staggering 999 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo, so be sure to keep these three tasks at the front of your mind while playing Pokémon GO.

Article continues below advertisement

How to catch Gimmighoul and evolve it in 'Pokémon GO.'

Gimmighoul is officially part of Pokémon GO – but it's remarkably hard to find. In fact, you’ll need to connect your Pokémon GO account with Pokémon Scarlet or Violet before it'll start appearing in your game. Once your accounts are linked, you’ll be able to use the Coin Bag in Pokémon GO. This unique item increases the odds of Roaming Form Gimmighoul appearing in your surroundings for 30 minutes.

You can now connect Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch with Pokémon GO!



Catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul and use the Gimmighoul Coins you collect in Pokémon GO to evolve it into Gholdengo!https://t.co/m0jsDbSysJ#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/bBJ1f4RWre — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 27, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

If you don’t own Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, don’t lose hope just yet. Another reward for linking your Pokémon GO and Pokémon Scarlet or Violet accounts is the Golden Lure Module. This item turns PokéStops into Golden PokéStops, which are capable of spawning Roaming Form Gimmighouls. They’re a rare occurrence, but if you find a Golden PokéStop, be sure to check it out for a chance to find Gimmighoul without the need for a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet.

Catching Gimmighoul is the same as any other Pokémon, so you'll want to stock up on PokéBalls and other useful items before heading out on your hunt. The same goes for evolving Gimmighoul. Simply save up 999 Gimmighoul Coins, and you’ll have the option to evolve it into Gholdengo.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s in the box? 👀



You can RT and find out!



Roaming Form Gimmighoul can now be caught in #PokemonGO! We’re celebrating by giving away Gimmighoul-themed prizes!🥳🎉



To claim:



Follow us on Twitter

RT this post with #GOGimmighoul



You’ll get a code to redeem. Let’s GO! pic.twitter.com/tqdjJr0vRn — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 27, 2023

The best way to earn Gimmighoul Coins is to spin Golden PokéStops. Golden Lure Modules are needed for this, and they can be readily acquired by sending Postcards to your connected Pokémon Scarlet or Violet account. Catching Gimmghoul will also earn you a few Gimmighoul Coins (as will walking with it as your Buddy), so consider augmenting your earnings with those two techniques.