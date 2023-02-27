Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Nintendo 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Announces DLC — What New Pokémon Are in It? By Anthony Jones Feb. 27 2023, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

In the latest Pokémon Presents, The Pokémon Company closed the celebratory game showcase with an announcement for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, unveiling a new DLC planned for 2023: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

The Pokémon Company aims to release the upcoming content in two parts. Part 1: The Teal Mask is scheduled for fall, and Part 2: The Indigo Disk comes in winter. But what new Pokémon are coming in the Scarlet and Violet DLC? Here's everything you need to know.

What new Pokémon are in the 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' DLC?

At the end of the presentation, The Pokémon Company introduced five new Pokémon for the Scarlet and Violet DLC. In The Teal Mask, players will travel to the mountainous island of Kitakami, where they'll meet three of the new Pokémon who have protected the land: Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. Heralded as heroes by the residents of Kitakami, these three are beloved protectors and even have stone statues made in their likeness as gratitude from the people.

Players will also come across Ogerpon, a new Legendary Pokémon shaped like a bipedal creature, wearing a mask with multicolored gemstones over it. For The Indigo Disk, trainers will depart from the homey Kitakami to Blueberry Academy, "a sister school." Players will transfer over to Blueberry Academy as exchange students for their studies, but it's unclear what exactly will unfold there as of this writing.

However, we know fans will encounter another new Legendary Pokémon called Terapagos, appearing as a sea creature with a shell decorated with different elemental types. It also seems to have a "glittering aura," according to its official description from the live stream. The second half of the DLC for Scarlet and Violet is shrouded more in mystery than the first, but players should expect to learn more as the release dates get closer.

'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' DLC is bringing back old Pokémon, too.

There are plenty of Pokémon from past generations that players never could encounter in Paldea. Luckily, that will change in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, returning old Pokémon throughout the new regions. During The Teal Mask, players could encounter Chingling, Shiftry, Milotic, Ninetales, and Vikavolt, while Dewgong, Metagross, Alcremie, Espurr, Zebstrika, and Whimsiscott arrives in The Indigo Disk.

