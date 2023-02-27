Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Nintendo How to Get to The Kitakami Region in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' – Everything We Know By Jon Bitner Feb. 27 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

The Pokémon Company is wasting no time in churning out DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero arriving later this year. The DLC is split into two, with part one arriving in Fall 2023 as The Teal Mask – which will bring players to the new region of Kitakami. The adventure will continue in Winter 2023 with The Indigo Disk, which will have players trekking out to the Blueberry Academy.

But how do you get to the Kitakami region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? And what is the Blueberry Academy, and how does it relate back to the game's main storyline? Here’s a closer look at the two unique locations of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

How to get to Kitakami region in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'.

There is currently no way to reach the Kitakami region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Players will first be able to leave Paldea and set foot in Kitakami when The Teal Mask launches in Fall 2023. Based on the trailer and press release from Nintendo, you’ll be able to head to Kitakami as part of a school trip. How exactly this will play out is currently unknown – although you’ll most likely receive a quest that points you in the right direction.

The trailer for The Teal Mask showed a trainer stepping off a bus and into the mountainous region of Kitakami, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the DLC gives you a bus pass that can be used to travel to the new region. And since Kitakami is being teased as part of the DLC, don’t expect to see the region unless you pony up and purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion.

For now, however, all we can go on is speculation. The Kitakami region is set to be a mountainous one that is home to rice paddies, apple orchards, and an abundance of other natural resources that can’t be found in Paldea. It’ll also be home to several new Pokémon, making it a place that’s worth visiting if you’re hoping to complete your PokéDex.

How does the Blueberry Academy compare to Uva and Naranja?

While we already know a fair bit about Kitakami and The Teal Mask, The Pokémon Company hasn’t said much about the Blueberry Academy and The Indigo Disk. We do know that the academy serves as the sister school to your own and much of the school is located underwater. It’s also been revealed that gameplay for this part of the DLC will have you attending classes, chatting with other students, and partaking in other schoolwide events – but that’s all we’ve heard so far.