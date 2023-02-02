Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Nintendo What Is the Destiny Knot in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'? Here’s What You Should Know By Jon Bitner Feb. 2 2023, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

There’s no shortage of useful items to collect in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – although few are as powerful as the Destiny Knot. This quirky item serves two different purposes, and using it properly can help you develop a team of Pokémon that’ll be feared on the battlefield. But what is the Destiny Knot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Whether you’re a seasoned Pokémon trainer or just starting out in Paldea, here’s everything you need to know about the Destiny Knot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the Destiny Knot in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'?

The Destiny Knot is an item that can be used when breeding Pokémon to increase the stats of their offspring. Pokémon that are holding a Destiny Knot while breeding will produce offspring with better Individual Values (IV) than Pokémon breeding without the Destiny Knot. If you’re unfamiliar with IVs, they essentially serve as behind-the-scenes stats that dictate how powerful your Pokémon can grow.

The more IVs a Pokémon can inherit, the better, as these will help boost their overall stats. Without a Destiny Knot, offspring inherit three IVs. With a Destiny Knot, offspring will inherit five IVs. That’s a pretty obvious benefit – and all you have to do is give your Pokémon a Destiny Knot to hold before starting the breeding process.

You can also use the Destiny Knot while in combat. If a Pokémon holding the item suffers the Infatuation status effect, the Pokémon they’re infatuated with will also become infatuated. While that's a nice perk, few enemies will try to apply the status effect to your party, so you’re better off using the Destiny Knot for breeding.

How to get the Destiny Knot in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'.

Looking to stock up on Destiny Knots and create a gang of overpowered Pokémon? You’re in luck – the Destiny Knot is remarkably easy to find. The item is available for purchase in the Delibird Presents shop in the city of Mesagoza. You’ll need to defeat a few Gym Leaders before it’s made available, so if you don’t see it immediately, keep moving through the main storyline. Eventually, you’ll see the item listed in the Delibird Presents catalog.