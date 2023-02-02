Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Nintendo These Pokémon Will Help You Climb The Competitive Ranks in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' By Jon Bitner Feb. 2 2023, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

While many players will be content to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as a single-player experience, there’s a large portion of the community that will pour hours into the game in an attempt to climb its multiplayer ranks. Battling other trainers in competitive online matches is a huge part of Scarlet and Violet’s endgame – but if you’re looking to hang with the best, you’ll need to bring the right Pokémon to the battlefield.

Curious to know which Pokémon are ideal for the current meta? Here’s a look at the best competitive Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. Keep in mind that these picks are bound to change frequently, as Nintendo and The Pokémon Company issue updates for the game and tweak different stats. The two games are also still in their infancy, so as players develop unique strategies and learn the intricacies of the combat system, better Pokémon are bound to emerge.

The best competitive Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

There are tons of factors to consider when heading into a competitive Pokémon Scarlet or Violet match, but the following Pokémon are always a safe bet. Here’s a closer look at five of the best competitive Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Source: Nintendo

Gholdengo: Don’t let its quirky look fool you – Gholdengo is absolutely devastating on the battlefield. With strong defensive chops and the deadly Make It Rain move, you can quickly dole out damage to just about every type of enemy. It can also use Good as Gold to protect itself from any status effects.

Garchomp: Since its Speed stat is an impressive 102, few Pokémon are faster than this deadly beast. Rock Slide, Swords Dance, and Protect are all great options for its moveset – and it doesn’t hurt that it’s one of the coolest looking Pokémon in all of Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokedex № 160 : Annihilape

PNG sequence link : https://t.co/AWDDj6Rbcu pic.twitter.com/gpptwrleLA — FLECK (@FLECKABEN) January 19, 2023

Annihilape: Boasting a strong HP stat, Annihilape can take tons of hits before dropping. Not only does that make it squishy and able to stand up to even the deadliest of opponents, but its Bulk Up move will further raise its Defense and Attack, making it a well-rounded selection for competitive matches.

Dondozo: Unlike Magikarp, this fish is one to fear. Curse, Sleep Talk, and Wave Crash are great at picking apart your targets, and Dondozo’s innate defensive chops will help them withstand a beating before going down.

Had to put my fav new Gen IX pokemon in my profile pic. #FlutterMane pic.twitter.com/HLuA7b8UH9 — Antyla (Tias) (@Antyla) December 19, 2022

Fluttermane: Although its base HP and Attack stats are low, impressive Special Attack and Special Defense make up for the deficit. Mystical Fire is perfect when used against Steel-type enemies, while Psyshock is a solid all-around damage dealer.

Other great competitive Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Not sold on any of the Pokémon listed above? Here are nine others that rank high in the competitive meta: Kingambit

Houndstone

Glimmora

Baxcalibur

Tatsugiri

Murkrow

Maushold

Amoonguss

Grimmsnarl