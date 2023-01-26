Mew Can't Be Caught in 'Pokémon GO' by Conventional Means

Since its widely-successful 2016 launch, Pokémon GO has persisted over the years as a fun and entertaining live-services game with plenty of regular updates. The ARG mobile game allows players to live out their Pokémon Trainer dreams in real-time as they roam their physical surroundings on the hunt for Pokémon that can be caught and trained for battle. Pokémon GO has introduced more and more Pokémon from other regions to fill out the franchise's ever-expanding roster.

Article continues below advertisement

But even with all the Pokémon currently available in the game, Mew remains one of the most mysterious, rarest, and elusive Pokémon out there. According to series lore, it is said that Mew contains the genetic composition of all Pokémon, so most species are assumed to have originated from Mew alone. It's incredibly rare to even come across one, let alone catch it. However, you are able to catch Mew in Pokémon GO, though not through normal means. Here's a quick guide on how to do it.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to catch Mew in 'Pokémon GO'.

This mythical Psychic Pokémon learn all sorts of moves and has a Max CP of 3,265. Players are able to catch one and add them to their collections, but doing so is its own challenge. Unlike most Pokémon, Mew can't be encountered in the wild, meaning you won't find one by simply walking around. In fact, Mew was first introduced into the game in 2018 with the introduction of Field Research and Special Research tasks.

Regular players will be familiar with these quests by now, but Field Research tasks require players to complete certain objectives while playing, which can include visiting PokéStops or hatching Eggs. Completing these tasks will unlock special rewards, which become more valuable as time goes on.

Article continues below advertisement

But if you want Mew, you'll have to complete a set of Special Research tasks labeled "A Mythical Discovery." These quests will prove more challenging than Field Research, but completing them all will unlock great rewards and will eventually earn you Mew!

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a quick run-down of the tasks you'll need to complete: Stage 1 Spin 5 PokéStops (500 XP)

Catch 10 Pokémon (500 XP)

Transfer 5 Pokémon (500 XP)

Completion Reward: 10 Great Balls, Incubator, 3 Lure Modules Stage 2 Earn 2 Candy while walking your Buddy (1000 XP)

Make 10 Great Throws (1000 XP)

Hatch 3 Eggs (1000 XP)

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 3 Incense, 20 Great Balls

Stage 3 Reach Trainer Level 15 (1,500 XP)

Battle in Two Raids (1,500 XP)

Battle in a Gym Twice (1,500 XP)

Completion Reward: Fast TM, Charge TM, 2 Star Pieces Stage 4 Earn the Kanto Silver Medal (2,000 XP)

Evolve 20 Pokémon (2,000 XP)

Earn 5 Candy while walking your Buddy (2,000 XP)

Completion Reward: 4,000 Star Dust, 3 Lure Modules, 20 Great Balls Stage 5 Catch Ditto (2,500 XP)

Catch 10 Ghost-Types (2,500 XP)

Perform 20 Great Throws (2,500 XP)

Completion Reward: Premium Raid Pass, Lucky Egg, 15 Revives

Article continues below advertisement

Stage 6 Reach Trainer Level 25 (3,000 XP)

Evolve a Magikarp (3,000 XP)

Perform 10 Raids (3,000 XP)

Completion Reward: 6,000 Stardust, Five Rare Candies, 3 Incense Stage 7 Catch 50 Pokémon using a Berry (3,500 XP)

Earn a Kanto Gold Medal (3,500 XP)

Perform an Excellent Curve Throw (3,500 XP)

Completion Reward: 8,000 Stardust, 5 Great Balls, Mew Stage 8: Catch Mew Catch Mew

Completion Reward: 4,000 XP, 10,000 Stardust, Super Incubator, 20 Mew Candy