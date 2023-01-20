Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Looking for Star Pieces in 'Pokémon GO?' Here's How to Get Them By Anthony Jones Jan. 20 2023, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Powering up your Pokémon by using Stardust in Pokémon GO is essential for overcoming the most challenging raids in the mobile AR game. It's a tried-and-true method to enhance the skills of your roster and isn't all that hard to get. You'll gain small amounts for catching or hatching Pokémon and doing other day-to-day activities in the game.

That said, trouble comes when your reserves of Stardust dry up through constant use, limiting the growth of your Pokémon until you slowly accumulate enough to exceed an experience threshold for more movesets or better stats.

Source: Niantic

While you can monitor the amount of Stardust you spend, it's hard not to dump them all into a new Legendary Pokémon you grabbed or a long-time fan-favorite you love from the massive series. To help you continue leveling up your Pokémon at a fast rate, you'll need Star Pieces. Here's how to get them.

How to get Star Pieces in 'Pokémon GO'

Star Pieces are resources you can purchase from the in-game store in a bundle of eight for 640 Coins or separately for 100 coins a piece. Often, developer Niantic sells them as part of limited-time-only bundles within the store, and it's also possible to get them through a Community Day quest line.

A free box is available in the in-game shop. It contains 6 Ultra Balls, 6 Star Pieces, 6 Max Revives, and 6 Hyper Potions.



The box is mislabeled as a 'Community Day Box' but is likely for Pokémon GO's Sixth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/4tyCcZUeNE — Leek Duck (@LeekDuck) July 6, 2022

Niantic introduced Star Pieces in 2017 during the Pokémon GO Christmas event, making them a rare commodity with a single potent use. Once you've decided when and where you want to get a Star Piece, knowing what they're for will change your strategy with utilizing Stardust.

What are Star Pieces for in 'Pokémon GO'?

Star Pieces can double the rate of Stardust you can get from all activities over the next 30 minutes. Because of this and their exclusiveness to the store, players should use them sparingly so you don't burn through your stash back-to-back.