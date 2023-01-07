Zekrom Will Be Available in Five-Star Raids in 'Pokémon GO' — Can You Catch a Shiny One?
The new year rings in new events for live-services games like Pokémon GO. The popular ARG from Niantic will soon kick off 2023 with the start of the Twinkling Fantasy event. The upcoming week-long event will feature several Fairy and Dragon-type Pokémon that players can catch through wild encounters and Field Research tasks. The event will also have new raid battles where players can work together to battle and catch different Pokémon.
Among the first raid battles of the year, players will be able to face off against Zekrom in five-star raids. This powerful Legendary Pokémon will make an excellent addition to any trainer's lineup.
Can Zekrom be Shiny in Pokémon GO, though? Here's what you should know as you prepare for Twinkling Fantasy Raid battles.
Can Zekrom be shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?
Zekrom was introduced in Generation V of the Pokémon series as one of the two box art mascots for Pokémon Black and Pokémon White. This jet-black Dragon/Electric Pokémon is a formidable Legendary within the Unova Region.
As far as Shiny versions of Pokémon go, Zekrom's form is pretty underwhelming. Zekrom is typically black with a few green highlights. A shiny Zekrom retains its predominately black features, but simply has more green bits on its tail.
Still, no Shiny Pokémon is unwanted among trainers. But can Zekrom be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Luckily for you completionists out there, Zekrom's Shiny form is available in the five-star raids. Your chances of finding one are still slim — about 1 in 500 — but Shiny Pokémon aren't visible in Raid battles until the bonus challenge occurs.
Luckily, you'll have a week in the new event to challenge as many Zekrom as you can to find that Shiny.
One-star raids for this event include Jigglypuff, Marill, Axew, and Deino. Three-star raids will feature Mawile, Druddigon, and Dedenne. The Mega Raid will have players face off against Mega Salamance. All of these raids have a chance for a Shiny encounter.
The Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokémon GO begins on Jan. 10 and lasts until Jan. 16.