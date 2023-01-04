Chespin's Shiny Variant Will Finally Debut in 'Pokémon GO'

Despite the already impressive roster of Pokémon to pick from in Pokémon GO, developer Niantic continues to add new options for players to collect. Gen. V Legendary Reshiram is returning to five-star raids for the time being, and there are plenty of other Pokémon getting the spotlight this month that haven't been highlighted for some time.

Chespin is one of those Pokémon, as it's getting a Community Day at the start of January. But will you be able to catch a Shiny Chespin this year?