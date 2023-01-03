How to Catch a Shiny Reshiram in 'Pokémon GO'

Trainers get to start off the new year with a throwback to Gen. V, as Reshiram returns to Pokémon GO in five-star raids. The white Dragon and Fire-type Legendary Pokémon donned the cover of Pokémon Black when it released in 2010, and those who haven't already added it to their team will be able to from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10.

But can Reshiram be Shiny in the mobile AR game? Thankfully, completionists are in luck.