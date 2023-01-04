The Shiny Charm is Incredibly Hard to Get in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Typically, there is a one in 4,096 chance of finding a Shiny Pokémon in the wild in any mainline Pokémon game. These odds are, admittedly, not great, and most players will complete the game they're playing before even encountering a Shiny Pokémon.

By obtaining the Shiny Charm, though, your chances of finding a Shiny Pokémon will instantly double — and in many of the older Pokémon games, this was one of the only ways to increase your chances of finding a Shiny.