The Shiny Charm is Incredibly Hard to Get in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Typically, there is a one in 4,096 chance of finding a Shiny Pokémon in the wild in any mainline Pokémon game. These odds are, admittedly, not great, and most players will complete the game they're playing before even encountering a Shiny Pokémon.
By obtaining the Shiny Charm, though, your chances of finding a Shiny Pokémon will instantly double — and in many of the older Pokémon games, this was one of the only ways to increase your chances of finding a Shiny.
Thankfully, there are plenty of other ways to drastically increase your Shiny odds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (making this generation one of the easiest to Shiny hunt in), though the Shiny Charm will still help increase your chances.
If you're looking to maximize your Shiny rolls when looking for another Shiny Azumarill to teach Bell Drum, then here's what you need to know to get the Shiny Charm in Gen. XI.
How to get the Shiny Charm in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
Before you can really begin the grind to catch Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, you'll first need to obtain every Pokémon in the Paldea regional PokéDex. This means that not only will you have to catch every Pokémon that you can find in your individual copy of the game, but you'll also have to get the version exclusives.
Unfortunately, because some version exclusives, like Armarouge and Ceruledge, require some assistance, it'll be best to partner with a friend who has the other game.
Once you've obtained all 400 Pokémon, you should then go to the Academy. If you've been taking your classes, then you may already be consistently checking in with Professor Jacq, the biology teacher at the Academy. Throughout the game, he'll give you various rewards for making progress in the PokéDex (because he's the one who made it).
For completing 30 entries, he'll give you the TM057 False Swipe, while 100 entries will grant you 20 Ultra Balls, and 200 will give you 20 Quick Balls.
When you've found all 400 Paldean Pokémon, return to Professor Jacq in the Biology Lab and he'll give you the Shiny Charm.
"You know, I visited this strange shop the other day and happened to pick up a little something," Jacq's dialogue reads. "Might not seem like much as a secondhand gift, but here! From me to you!"
With this Shiny Charm, your odds of catching Shiny Pokémon will instantly double, becoming one in 2,048 — and you can use some of the other Shiny hunting methods available to make your Shiny spree even easier.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.