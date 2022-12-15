Charcadet Has Two Different Evolutions in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Among all of the new Pokémon introduced in Generation IX, there are a handful that have special evolution requirements in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There are some that need to be walked 1,000 steps before they'll evolve, while others, like Kingambit, require specific tasks to be completed.

Charcadet, another new Pokémon introduced this generation, also has some version-specific requirements to evolve. You'll have to work to evolve Charcadet, but here's how to get its different evolutions.