Use This Method to Teach Azumarill Belly Drum in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Unfortunately, Azumarill will not learn Belly Drum on its own, no matter how far you level it up. Belly Drum also isn't a move that comes with a TM, meaning you won't be able to use conventional methods to teach it to the Azumarill on your team.

To teach your Azumarill Belly Drum, first you'll have to find another Pokémon that has Belly Drum in its moveset. Certain Pokémon, like Hariyama, can learn Belly Drum, so you'll want to have one on your team.