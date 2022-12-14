Use This Method to Teach Azumarill Belly Drum in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
When it comes to battling in high-level Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you'll want to make sure you go into the battle with a pretty powerful Pokémon on your side. So long as you're considering type advantages and leveling, just about any Pokémon can be a good choice when going into a Tera raid battle — but recently, players have been favoring Azumarill.
The final evolution of Azurill, this Water and Fairy-type has come in handy in seven-star raids, especially during the special event Charizard raids happening in Scarlet and Violet. Azumarill with the move Belly Drum seems to be the golden combination in these raids — but how do you get the move to teach Azurill?
How to teach Azumarill Belly Drum in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
Unfortunately, Azumarill will not learn Belly Drum on its own, no matter how far you level it up. Belly Drum also isn't a move that comes with a TM, meaning you won't be able to use conventional methods to teach it to the Azumarill on your team.
To teach your Azumarill Belly Drum, first you'll have to find another Pokémon that has Belly Drum in its moveset. Certain Pokémon, like Hariyama, can learn Belly Drum, so you'll want to have one on your team.
Once you've located a Pokémon with Belly Drum, you'll then want to go to the Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa and purchase the Mirror Herb. In battle, this item allows the holder to mirror a stat change of its opponent — but if your Pokémon is holding a Mirror Herb and has an empty move slot, it can learn a move from another Pokémon during a picnic.
Give the Mirror Herb to your Azumarill and start a picnic; it's best if only Azumarill and the Pokémon with Belly Drum are in the party at this time.
Make sure your Azumarill has an empty move slot before the picnic starts. So long as it does, then you should only have to wait a couple of minutes for your Azumarill to learn Belly Drum from the other Pokémon. This doesn't consume the Mirror Herb, meaning you can still use it as a held item in battle later on, or pass it on to another Pokémon to teach them a different move.
