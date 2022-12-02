These Sandwich Recipes Will Improve Your Shiny Odds in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are not the first games in the popular franchise to incorporate food into the gameplay experience, they are the first to allow players to increase their Shiny odds with food. Pokémon Sword and Shield let players make a compendium of curry recipes, which helped to heal their Pokémon and increase friendship.
In Scarlet and Violet, players can make a variety of sandwiches when they stop to picnic with the Pokémon in their party. We've covered the various meal powers these sandwiches can give players, but which sandwich recipes help increase your chances of finding or hatching Shiny Pokémon?
All of the recipes for sandwiches with Sparkling Power in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
There are a variety of different Meal Powers the various sandwich recipes can reward you with, but if you're looking to increase the chances of you finding a Shiny Pokémon, you'll want to make sure whatever sandwich you're making gives you Sparkling Power.
The strongest Sparkling Power you can get will be a Level 3, depending on what ingredients you use in your sandwich, but many have reported Level 1 buffs drastically improving their odds.
The different sandwiches will increase your odds of encountering a Shiny Pokémon of a certain type. This means that you'll have to Shiny hunt for specific Pokémon once you've activated the Sparking Power, as there is no way to increase your Shiny odds across the board (at least, not with sandwiches).
Here's a breakdown of all of the best recipes that increase your Sparkling Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:
|Shiny Boost
|Recipe
|Bug-type
|One cherry tomato, two salty Herba Mystica
|Dark-type
|One smoked filet, one salty Herba Mystica, one sweet Herba Mystica
|Dragon-type
|One avocado, two salty Herba Mystica
|Electric-type
|One yellow bell pepper, one salty Herba Mystica, one spicy Herba Mystica
|Fairy-type
|One tomato, two salty Herba Mystica
|Fire-type
|One basil, one salty Herba Mystica, one sweet Herba Mystica
|Flying-type
|Prosciutto, two salty Herba Mystica
|Ghost-type
|One red onion, two salty Herba Mystica
|Grass-type
|One lettuce, one salty Herba Mystica, one sour Herba Mystica
|Ground-type
|Ham, one salty Herba Mystica
|Ice-type
|One Klawf stick, two salty Herba Mystica
|Normal-type
|Chorizo, two salty Herba Mystica
|Poison-type
|Noodles, two salty Herba Mystica
|Psychic-type
|One onion, two salty Herba Mystica
|Rock-type
|One jalapeño, two salty Herba Mystica
|Steel-type
|One hamburger, one salty Herba Mystica, one sweet Herba Mystica
|Water-type
|One cucumber, two salty Herba Mystica
You'll notice that all of these recipes require you to have the Herba Mysticas. This means before you can use sandwiches to boost your Shiny odds, you'll have to complete Arven's storyline with the Titans, and unlock five and six-star raids to ensure you always have access to these ingredients.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.