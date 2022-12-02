These Sandwich Recipes Will Improve Your Shiny Odds in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

There are a variety of different Meal Powers the various sandwich recipes can reward you with, but if you're looking to increase the chances of you finding a Shiny Pokémon, you'll want to make sure whatever sandwich you're making gives you Sparkling Power.

The strongest Sparkling Power you can get will be a Level 3, depending on what ingredients you use in your sandwich, but many have reported Level 1 buffs drastically improving their odds.