Wooper's Getting a Spotlight in 'Pokémon GO'? Can You Catch a Shiny or a Paldean One?

Normally, the odds of you running into a Shiny version of Pokémon in Pokémon GO are about 1 in 500. While that might seem steep for the completionist Pokémon trainers out there, a Spotlight Hour presents the perfect opportunity to sift through the many encounters to find a Shiny Pokémon.

The week of Dec. 5 sees Wooper as the Spotlight Hour Pokémon. Will you be able to catch a Shiny Whooper? Here's what you should know.