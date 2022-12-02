If You're Trying to Uncover Fossils in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet', You May Be out of Luck

In any new Pokémon game, there are all kinds of species to be found. The exclusion of the National Dex in recent titles aside, there are usually plenty of new Pokémon both common and Legendary that you can try to obtain. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have them in spades, for instance.

The ninth generation of Pokémon in the new Nintendo Switch games includes plenty of new species, mysterious Legendaries, and Lechonks to catch and train.