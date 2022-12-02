If You're Trying to Uncover Fossils in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet', You May Be out of Luck
In any new Pokémon game, there are all kinds of species to be found. The exclusion of the National Dex in recent titles aside, there are usually plenty of new Pokémon both common and Legendary that you can try to obtain. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have them in spades, for instance.
The ninth generation of Pokémon in the new Nintendo Switch games includes plenty of new species, mysterious Legendaries, and Lechonks to catch and train.
But are there any other special Pokémon to be had for the explorative types? There are plenty of secrets to uncover in the Paldea Region, but are there any fossils to be found for people who want to catch fossil Pokémon? Traditional games in the Pokémon series will either introduce new fossils or allow players to obtain fossils that appeared in previous games. Do Scarlet and Violet have fossils in it, to begin with? Here's what you should know.
Are there fossils in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet'?
Much like in real life, fossils in Pokémon are pieces of ancient species preserved within the earth that can be uncovered by folks in the present. In most Pokémon games, players can pick up fossils that can be revived into living Fossil Pokémon for players to catch and train.
Fossils were first introduced all the way back in Gen 1 with Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow. There were three different fossils that players could find which could be revived into an Omanyte, a Kabuto, or an Aerodactyl.
Fossils would go on to make appearances in many subsequent mainline games in the Pokémon series, with many of them able to form new Pokémon. Even some games that didn't introduce new fossils would still allow players to find previously-introduced fossils in the newer regions.
Where do Scarlet and Violet fall under? The previous Pokémon entries, Sword and Shield featured four new fossils in the game, the most new ones out of any Pokémon game.
Unfortunately, you might want to put your excavations on hold for the time being. As for the initial launch of Scarlet and Violet, there are no new fossils to be found in the Paldea region, meaning no new Fossil Pokémon this time around. What's more, no previous fossils are available in the game either. The Paldea Region is completely devoid of Fossil Pokémon from either new or older generations.
While there aren't any Fossil Pokémon to be had in Scarlet and Violet, there are at least plenty of special types of Pokémon to be found throughout the Paldea Region. Aside from the exclusive legendaries of Koraidon and Miraidon, you can also check out the Ominous Stakes during the post-game so you can catch some secret Legendaries. You can also participate in Tera Raids to catch special Tera Pokémon.
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are available on the Nintendo Switch.