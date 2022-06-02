10 Lechonk Memes to Tide You Over While Waiting for 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Pokémon trainers are already super excited for the upcoming releases of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The brand-new mainline games are coming to the Nintendo Switch and will introduce an entirely new region full of new species of Pokémon. Players will be able to travel a vast open world on their adventures and add new creatures to their collection. Of course, there are your new starters like Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly. But fellow newcomer Lechonk has already stolen our hearts.
The second trailer came with the reveal of several new Pokémon. Aside from other species and the legendaries, there's also Lechonk. This normal-type hog Pokémon is known for its keen nose for sniffing out food as well as its surprising muscular build. This little critter has taken the internet by storm, which is saying a lot considering that this new trailer also revealed Koraidon and Miraidon.
Naturally, there are plenty of memes to celebrate Lechonk's introduction. Here are some of our faves.
'Wind Waker' flashbacks
This adorable crossover art between Lechonk and Toon Link hearkens back to the days of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker. In that game, Link was able to pick up pigs and hoist them over his head. We'd be way more careful handling Lechonk if we were in Toon Link's shoes.
You just got Lechonked.
Anyone who reads this has just been Lechonked and is obligated to Lechonk another person. Nothing bad will happen if you don't, but it's important for you to know that you are now Lechonked.
Do not change Lechonk's name.
Trainers can nickname their Pokémon anything they want. But come on, who would want to change a name as adorable as Lechonk?
Lechonk's balancing act.
Lechonk cannot be contained by Pokéballs. It must roam free.
New best friend.
This classic meme format ends the era of Wooloo and ushers in a new age of Lechonk.
Spherical!
Lechonk isn't even fat! He's muscular! MUSCULAR!
A Filipino delicacy.
In Pacific Islander cultures like the Philippines, there's a fried pork dish called "lechon." Those of us in the community have certainly made the connection between one of our favorite meals and everyone's new favorite Pokémon.
Rosa Diaz gets it.
If anyone recognizes our immediate love for an adorable new creature in our lives it's Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Love transcends franchises.
Not really much of a meme, but the official Among Us Twitter took some time to express how much they also love Lechonk. Nothing sus about that in the slightest.
An accurate Lechonk survey.
No matter what your beliefs are, we can all agree on one thing. And that is Lechonk.
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet releases worldwide on Nov. 18, 2022, on the Nintendo Switch.