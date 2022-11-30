Virizion Is One of the First December 2022 Raid Battles for 'Pokémon GO' — Can You Catch a Shiny One?

Of course, a new season means a whole new set of Five-star raid battles as well. Players will be able to team up against powerful Legendary Pokémon for the chance to add them to their collection.

Season 9 of Pokémon GO kicks off with raid battles for Virizion and Mega Abomasnow.

Players who want Virizion in their collection will be in for a tough battle, but can you catch a Shiny Virizion during this event?