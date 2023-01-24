Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Tapu Koko Will Be Featured in a Raid Hour in 'Pokémon GO' — Can It Be Shiny? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 24 2023, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Shiny hunting can be a challenge in any Pokémon game, but at least Pokémon GO offers its own unique options for finding those coveted off-color Pokémon. If you're just walking around and catching Pokémon in the wild, then your chances of having a Shiny encounter are about one in 500. However, there are some special periods of time when you can work those odds in your favor. Weekly Spotlight Hours increase the encounter rate of a certain Pokémon exponentially.

Article continues below advertisement

Raid Hours also present opportunities for you to catch rarer and more powerful Pokémon during multiplayer Raid Boss encounters. This can be a great way to hunt for Shiny Pokémon, but it's also important to note that not every Pokémon has its Shiny version available in the game. Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the legendary Tapu Koko will be featured during battles and will be available during the Raid Hour. Can this Pokémon be Shiny in Pokémon GO? Here's what you should know.

Article continues below advertisement

Can Tapu Koko be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

Tapu Koko is an Electric/Fairy Legendary Pokémon that was introduced in Generation VII with the release of Pokémon Sun and Moon. According to the in-game lore, it is one of the guardian deities of the Alola Region and keeps watch over Melemele Island. Fans of the anime may remember Tapu Koko greeting Ash in the early episodes of Sun and Moon, where it gifted him a Z-Ring to grant him access to Z-Moves.

Normally, Tapu Koko has a black body with bright orange plumes and yellow armguard-like appendages. Its Shiny form has its orange parts slightly greyed out with its armguards being distinctly black. For Pokémon GO players looking to fill out their collection with Shinies, then you'd best bring your A-game to Raid Battles. You can indeed catch a Shiny Tapu Koko in the game. In fact, its Raid Hour will mark the official debut of its Shiny form to the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Tapu Koko Shiny Form debuts TOMMOROW!



Although it doesn't have much meta use it is quite a nice shiny to add to your collection! pic.twitter.com/rOVEZArjaH — Poké Daxi (@pokedaxi) January 24, 2023