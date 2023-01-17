Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Can Regice Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? Here's What You Should Know By Anthony Jones Jan. 17 2023, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Trainers hunting for their next Legendary Pokémon can look forward to catching a new one from Jan. 18 to 25 in a five-star raid in Pokémon GO. The fresh addition will be Regice, a Gen. III Ice-type, which debuted in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire in 2002 across Japan and later in 2003 for the U.S. With its arrival, many curious fans might question if Regice can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. Thankfully, we've got an answer! Here's everything you need to know before battling it in raids.

Can Regice be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

Like Reshiram, another Legendary Pokémon, Regice can appear in Pokémon GO as a Shiny version. This variant will be a brighter blue, unlike the icy blue of a regular Regice. Outside of that change, there's no other unique difference between the two versions. Even though players can encounter Regice, the odds of battling against a Shiny are one in 20, so there's no guarantee that players will find one immediately.

Source: Niantic

Though, judging from the regular one in 500 odds for wild Shinies, the chances to face one are substantially higher in the mobile AR game. What makes matters more complicated is that catching Regice may take multiple attempts. After defeating the Legendary Pokémon during its five-star raid, you'll be able to encounter Regice, but there's no guarantee that you'll catch it. Adding it to your PokéDex will be a challenge in of itself, and even more so for the Shiny.

Next legendary raid in go is regice i don't think I'm mentally prepared to shiny hunt for this thing pic.twitter.com/HmktUGQ7EY — Sparado (@Sparadoooo) January 13, 2023

Best Counters Against Regice in 'Pokémon GO'

Since Regice is an Ice-type Pokémon, you can increase your chances of winning by using Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. Pokémon such as Terrakion, Metagross, Reshiram, and Rampardos will be the best counters against Regice to take advantage of its weaknesses.