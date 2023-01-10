Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Game Freak You Can't Get Shiny Versions of These Pokémon in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' By Sara Belcher Jan. 10 2023, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

Despite the many performance issues and glitches that riddled Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when it launched, the newest generation of Pokémon has performed better than most of its predecessors, selling more than 10 million copies in the game's first weekend, breaking all of Nintendo's previous sales records.

Though Shiny hunting has been easier than ever in Scarlet and Violet, leading many to get their first Shiny ever in this newest game, there are still certain Pokémon that players are just unable to obtain in their Shiny form. It's nearly impossible to obtain a Shiny living Dex in Scarlet and Violet, thanks to these Pokémon that are Shiny-locked.

Source: Game Freak

All of the Shiny-locked Pokémon in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet.'

Unfortunately, there are many Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that are Shiny-locked, though some are only Shiny-locked in specific encounters. For some of the Pokémon on this list, you're able to obtain them in other ways, though it'll take a sufficient amount of grinding to do so. Here's a breakdown of all of the Pokémon that are Shiny-locked in Scarlet and Violet:

The three starter Pokémon (Sprigatito, Quaxley, and Fuecoco) at the start of the game.

The box Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon

All four Pokémon of Ruin: Ting-Lu, Chien-Pao, Wo-Chien, and Chi-Yu

Any Pokémon obtained in an in-game trade from an NPC

All ex-Titan Pokémon

Gimmighoul Basically, any Pokémon you see in a cutscene within Scarlet and Violet will not be able to be Shiny, no matter how many times you soft reset the game.

Ok I have been wanting opinions on this for a while now.



What is your Favourite NEW Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet.



Mine is Wo-Chien I was sad to learn it was Shiny Locked.#PokemonScarletandviolet pic.twitter.com/cPAzdX9H1Y — PearlEnthusiast (@PearlEnthu2) December 6, 2022

That being said, though you cannot obtain the Shiny versions of these Pokémon through regular gameplay, with some grinding and breeding, you can obtain the Shiny forms later in the game. All three starter Pokémon will not be Shiny at the start of the game, though you can breed them to obtain a Shiny through picnics and using the Masuda method. Though you can't obtain Shiny versions of ex-Titan Pokémon, their regular forms can be Shiny in the wild.