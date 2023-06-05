Home > Gaming > Pokémon These June 2023 Spotlight Hour Pokémon Can Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO' These Pokémon will take center stage during the June 2023 Spotlight Hours. Here's the full schedule for the month (and if they can be Shiny). By Sara Belcher Jun. 5 2023, Published 7:02 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

The weekly Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO are crucial for those trying to build out their PokéDex. Not only do these Spotlight Hours increase the spawn rate for a variety of Pokémon, but they also increase the chances of finding a Shiny Pokémon for a lot of trainers. Now that June is upon us, it's time to prepare for the June 2023 Spotlight Hours. Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémong that will appear during these events this month.

These Pokémon will get a Spotlight Hour in June 2023.

For June, Niantic is focusing on Water-type Pokémon, increasing their spawn rate for the month. While these Spotlight Hours usually only feature one Pokémon, the first one of the month will feature five different Water-types for you to catch. After that, the Pokémon featured for Spotlight Hours are a mixture of Ground, Grass, and Normal-types. As a reminder, Spotlight Hours take place between 6 and 7 p.m. local time. You can find the full Spotlight Hour schedule for June 2023 below:



Date Pokémon Spotlight Bonus June 6 Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, and Crabrawler 2x Catch XP June 13 Binacle 2x Catch Candy June 20 Sunkern 2x Transfer Candy June 27 Doduo 2x Evolution XP

Can any of the Spotlight Hour Pokémon be Shiny?

If you're looking to catch a Shiny Pokémon, Spotlight Hours are the best opportunity to do so. Since the spawn rate for these Pokémon has increased for the hour, you'll have a higher chance of finding a Shiny Pokémon in the wild. Thankfully, all of the different Pokémon showcased during the June Spotlight Hours can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. This means if you don't already have a Shiny Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, Crabrawler, Binacle, Sunkern, or Doduo, then June is your chance to get one.

How to catch Shiny Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO' during Spotlight Hours.

If Shiny hunting is your main goal with this month's Spotlight Hours, then there are some things to know before beginning. First, you don't have to catch every Pokémon you see. When entering an encounter with a Pokémon, if it's not a Shiny, you can immediately flee the encounter and begin a new one with a different Pokémon. Doing this will increase the number of encounters you can have in the hour, therefore increasing your chances of finding a Shiny Pokémon.