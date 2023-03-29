Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Everything You Need to Know About the Spring Into Spring 2023 'Pokémon GO' Event By Anthony Jones Mar. 29 2023, Published 7:04 p.m. ET

Niantic has revealed the Spring into Spring event for Pokémon GO, returning the flowery and Egg-cracking festivities in the mobile AR game. Ribombee, the Gen. VII dual-type Bug and Fairy Pokémon, also debuts with the spring event. Quite a lot of happening for the occasion, so here's everything you need to know about Spring into Spring 2023.

Spring into Spring 2023 'Pokémon GO' event details explained:

Starting on April 4 at 10 a.m. local time, trainers in Pokémon GO can begin enjoying the Spring into Spring event until April 10 at 8 p.m. As discussed, Ribombee enters the game, but also its early form Cutiefly. By feeding it 50 Cutiefly Candy, the critter will evolve into Ribombee. You could also encounter Pichu, Jolteon, Glaceon, and other Pokémon adorned with cherry blossoms while the event is live, as noted on the events page. If you're lucky, you may even run into a Shiny one.

As with previous events, the Spring into Spring bonuses will help trainers gain specific resources much faster. Trainers can take advantage of 2x Hatch Candy, activated Lucky Eggs lasting for one hour, and 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance after being placed in an Incubator during the event.

Alongside increased encounters with Pokémon like Pikachu and Chansey, the event offers a Mega Lopunny and Lugia raid with Shiny variants. Niantic is also throwing in a new avatar Happiny Hoodie (above) item that will be available during and after the Spring into Spring event.

'Pokémon GO' events April 2023 guide:

According to the official Pokémon GO Twitter account, there will be seven events to look forward to in April:

Spring into Spring: April 4 at 10 a.m. to April 10 at 8 p.m.

Elite Raid starring Regieleki: April 9 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.

A Mystic Hero: April 13 at 10 a.m. to April 17 at 8 p.m.

Togetic Community Day: April 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sustainability Week: April 20 at 10 a.m. to April 26 at 8 p.m.

Limited Research: April 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

April Community Day Classic: April 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.