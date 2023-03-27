Home > Gaming Source: Awaceb Action-Adventure Game 'Tchia' Is Now Available — Is It Coming to Nintendo Switch? By Anthony Jones Mar. 27 2023, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Tropical open-world adventure game Tchia is now available on PlayStation platforms and PC via the Epic Games Store. Developed by Awaceb, a New Caledonia indie game studio, the action-adventure title follows a young girl named Tchia who can soul-jump between animals and inanimate objects.

With her unique ability, players will climb, glide, swim, and sail around a vast archipelago with diverse characters and neat cosmetics to earn. Tchia fills the void for players waiting on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but will it ever come to Nintendo Switch? Here's a breakdown of everything we know so far.

Is 'Tchia' coming to Nintendo Switch?

As of this writing, Awaceb and publisher Kepler Interactive have not confirmed if Tchia will come to the Nintendo Switch. That doesn't put it off the table, though. Kepler Interactive has brought former projects (Sifu and Scorn) to various platforms over time, meaning Tchia may be under the same process.

Oddly enough, the Steam version of Tchia says it's "coming soon" rather than launching alongside the others on March 21. We could assume this means the game is under some form of exclusivity deal with its current available platforms and may eventually release elsewhere.

In response to Tchia launching restricted to the Epic Games Store, one Steam user theorized "a year [or] so somewhere in spring of 2024" is when the game could launch on Steam — based on the strategy of past exclusive games like Control and Borderlands 3. Player reception to the current versions will likely sway whether Tchia arrives on Nintendo Switch in the future if plans aren't in the works already behind the scenes.

There are no confirmed plans for 'Tchia' to come to Xbox consoles.

Like with the Nintendo Switch, there are no confirmed plans for Tchia to launch on Xbox platforms from Awaceb and Kepler Interactive. Our speculation above applies more so here since titles exclusive to PlayStation on release with enough cult buzz usually mean Xbox doesn't have access to the project.

🌏 Tchia is AVAILABLE NOW worldwide

🏝️ On PS4, PS5, and Epic Games Store



Embark on a tropical adventure inspired by New Caledonia, 5 years in the making by a small, passionate team.



Help us spread the word! 📢 Oléti! 💕 pic.twitter.com/CVl1u6UnVQ — Tchia (Awaceb) - 🎮 OUT NOW! (@awaceb) March 21, 2023 Source: Awaceb via Twitter