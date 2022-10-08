This New Beautiful Yet Disgusting Horror Game, Scorn, Was Inspired by H.R. Giger

Well, maybe not in the sense that you're overly powerful and the thing they fear. No, you'll probably be afraid of everything and get killed if you aren't careful by Zdzislaw nightmares and creatures that make Giger's Alien blush. If you explored well enough, you learn different skills and acquire new weapons like a pistol with what looks like a mouth or a shotgun that attaches to you by jamming metal clamps into your forearm. All of this to figure out, who you are and where you came from in a world that seems more like a bad dream.