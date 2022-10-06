'Cyberpunk 2077' Has Its Own Dictionary of Slang Words — How to Make Sense of It All

Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in Night City, a megacity where robotics and cybernetic technology have become ingrained into everyday life. Players assume the character-created protagonist known as V, who starts a new life in the city. V soon finds themselves embroiled in gang warfare and mercenary work as a cybernetic implant threatens to completely overwrite their identity.

This open-world game allows players to explore all facets of society in Night City from street living to corporate life.