'Cyberpunk 2077' Has Its Own Dictionary of Slang Words — How to Make Sense of It All
Of all games to receive a comeback story, Cyberpunk 2077 certainly deserved one. The game went from one of the most highly anticipated titles of the decade to a laughingstock upon its tumultuous and rushed launch only to have a resurgence in popularity thanks in part to its successful anime spinoff. Not to mention that since the game's troubled launch, Cyberpunk has received several design improvements and will soon release a DLC expansion in 2023.
With all eyes back on the neon tech world of Cyberpunk 2077 (for good reasons this time), you may find yourself wanting to dive back in to see what the game has to offer. But if it's been a while since you last logged in or if you're playing for the very first time, all of the slang and techno jargon might be a bit overwhelming. Here's what you should know about the slang used in Cyberpunk 2077.
There's *a lot* of slang in 'Cyberpunk 2077.'
Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in Night City, a megacity where robotics and cybernetic technology have become ingrained into everyday life. Players assume the character-created protagonist known as V, who starts a new life in the city. V soon finds themselves embroiled in gang warfare and mercenary work as a cybernetic implant threatens to completely overwrite their identity.
This open-world game allows players to explore all facets of society in Night City from street living to corporate life.
With as many characters you'll meet and interactions you'll have in the game, many of them will start to employ some Night City Streetslang. In fact, there are so many regional expressions in Night City that people have broken them down into categories with detailed definitions (which you can see here on the Fandom Wiki). There's Common Jargon, slang that is used throughout the city. There's also Solo Jargon, terms used by combat veterans. Netrunning terms are words used by cybernetically augmented hackers.
There's also slang for Powered Armor users, as well as specific cop terms. The game even makes use of common Japanese terms and slang within its lexicon.
No matter what path you choose, it's likely that you'll come across these terms multiple times. Some of the Common Jargon includes "2020 hindsight," which refers to watching your back. There's also "bennie," which means "outsider." Citizens who have received a full-body cybernetic enhancement are referred to as 'Borgs.
Just like you might have to get used to new traditions and customs when moving to a new place in real life, Cyberpunk 2077 drops you into the world of Night City with the expectation that you'll need to learn how to walk the walk and talk the talk. As you progress through the game, you'll likely start picking up some slang yourself in order to survive off shorthand in a dangerous city like this.
Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.