Yes, 'Cyberpunk 2077' Has a Level Cap — So Spend Your Points Wisely

As is the case with most RPG games, players will reach a point where they can no longer level up their attributes (or, at least, leveling them up will do little to assist your build).

In Cyberpunk 2077, all players max out at Level 50. There are also Attribute Points you can spend to gain proficiencies in certain areas, such as Body, Technical Ability, Reflexes, Intelligence, and Cool. You'll receive one Attribute Point for each level you achieve, and Attribute Points max out at Level 20.