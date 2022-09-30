'Cyberpunk 2077': Unlock Blue Moon's "Every Step You Take" Quest With These Choices
One of the beauties of Cyberpunk 2077 (now that the game is actually playable) is the ability to alter V's story, depending on what choices you make throughout the game. Every action has some consequences, and you'll have the opportunity to unlock quests specific to certain characters as you progress.
Blue Moon is one of the characters you'll meet in the game — but how do you get the quest that's related specifically to her?
Blue Moon has a superfan V may need to confront in 'Cyberpunk 2077.'
Blue Moon is one of the members of the in-game Japanese girl group Us Cracks. She's considered the "poet" in the band, and V will have the option to flirt with her, depending on what options chosen throughout the game (though you won't be able to date her).
Depending on what choices you make during some other interactions with Blue Moon and Us Cracks, you may have the opportunity to help Blue Moon out with a particularly vicious superfan — but this could also be a dangerous quest for Blue Moon.
How to unlock the "Every Breath You Take" quest.
The "Every Breath You Take" quest is one of the last you'll have with the girls from Us Cracks, but it can only be obtained by handling some of the previous side jobs in specific ways.
When completing the "I Don't Wanna Hear It" side job, make sure you're choosing all of the diplomatic or friendly negotiation options when interacting with Kerry Eurodyne. If you proceed through the quest with violence, Blue Moon won't want your assistance later and "Every Breath You Take" won't be available.
You'll also have to make sure that you don't force Us Cracks into stopping the deal, or the subsequent quests will not become available.
Once you've successfully completed the "I Don't Wanna Hear It" quest, you'll then have to complete "Off the Leash." The steps you'll take through "Off the Leash" will vary depending on what choices you made in "I Don't Wanna Hear It," but you'll only unlock the "Every Breath You Take" side job by completing the previous two.
So long as you've followed the appropriate steps, Blue Moon will contact V, asking for assistance with a certain avid fan of hers. This fan has been leaving her notes, signed "GC," and Blue Moon is becoming a bit worried about the direction of this fan's intentions.
To complete the quest, you'll have to follow behind Blue Moon, watching her as she walks around Night City to ensure that she isn't harmed. Her superfan will approach her at some point on her walk, asking for an autograph. "GC" stands for "Green Cloud," which is how a girl with a brown ponytail and pink rabbit backpack will introduce herself to Blue Moon.
Once this girl leaves her interaction with Blue Moon, you'll want to incapacitate her before she manages to get a hold of a gun and attack Blue Moon. You can only fail this quest if you do not apprehend Green Cloud before she hurts Blue Moon, or if you attack someone else and claim them to be the stalker.
While this quest isn't crucial to completing Cyberpunk 2077, it's a side job you may want to pick up anyway to help build your street cred.