The How, What, and Why for Cyberpsychosis in 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' and 'Cyberpunk 2077'

A big part of cybernetics and their relation to cyberpsychosis is this concept in Cyberpunk called the edge. On one side of the edge is full blown cyberpsychosis and on the other is a weak handhold on sanity, because of this cyberpsychosis has some ways of being treated by the large society in Cyberpunk. One solution to Cyberpsychosis is the drug bethaloperidol and various other medications that are used to slow the onset of cyberpsychosis in those on the edge, but often times those on the edge either end up being monitored by authorities for the dangers that their cyberware presents or are hastily taken out by the likes of MaxTac and Night City PD.