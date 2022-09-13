'Sifu' Is Officially Coming to the Nintendo Switch — Here's What to Know About the Release
When it comes to Nintendo Switch versions of popular games, it's always better late than never. Aside from its exclusive releases, the system is known for getting ports of popular games long after they've been released on other platforms. For gamers who only have Switches, it at least ensures that they can join in on celebrating recent games at some point in the future.
Case in point, Sifu. During a September 2022 Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Sifu would be coming to the Switch.
The game was originally released in February 2022 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game received some positive reception and sold over 1 million copes within a month of its initial release.
Sifu will reach a whole new audience on the Switch, and the game will even be released with special editions. Here's what you need to know about Sifu on the Nintendo Switch.
'Sifu' is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Here's what's in store.
In Sifu, players assume control of a martial artist seeking revenge for the murder of their father, a martial arts master. The main character uses a variety of fighting styles to engage in hand-to-hand combat against foes. Every time the main character dies in the game, they are resurrected at an older age. At these stages, they can wield stronger techniques but lower maximum health.
It is possible to age too old and die permanently, forcing players to restart a level from the beginning.
While the game's original release only came on PlayStation and PC, it will soon make its way to the Nintendo Switch.
From what the brief teaser reveals, the game essentially remains the same on the portable console, but who wouldn't want to take a kinetic and intense game like Sifu on the go with them?
The game can be pre-ordered digitally, but physical copies will also be available. What's more, there are even special editions to be had!
The official Sifu Twitter unveiled two special physical editions for the upcoming Switch release.
One is the Vengeance Edition, which comes with a steelbook case for the game. It also comes with a digital soundtrack, a set of lithographs, and a 48-page art book.
For the more avid collector, there's the Redemption Edition which has a few extra goodies. Along with the steelbook case, digital soundtrack, and lithographs, it also comes with a 160-page developer's diary. It even has a Tenacity Pendant replica as well as a decorative figurine of the male version of the protagonist.
Whether you're shelling out for the special editions or just want to check out the game with Joy-Cons, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the beloved beat-em-up.
Sifu arrives on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 8, 2022.