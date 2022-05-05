There Isn't a Way to Reverse Your Age in 'Sifu' — Here's a Workaround

Unfortunately, there isn't a way to age backward while playing Sifu while still progressing forward in age. If you find that you're too old to complete a level, then you'll want to go back to one of the levels you've completed to see if you can beat it with fewer deaths.

The way that aging works in Sifu is that every time you die, your death counter goes up by one. Every time you rise, the number of deaths n the death counter gets added to your age. This is the age you start that level.