These New Cozy Games Will Fill the 'New Horizons'–Sized Hole in Your Heart

The September 2022 Nintendo Direct not only unveiled the long-awaited title and release date of the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel, but it also unveiled an immense number of new cozy games that are being brought to the Switch in the coming months.

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems to no longer be receiving large content updates following the 2.0 release, Nintendo is busy bringing plenty of other cozy games to the console to keep its players satisfied.