11 of the Best Cozy Gaming Accessories You Can BuyBy Sara Belcher
Apr. 28 2022, Published 8:40 a.m. ET
It takes time to curate the perfect gaming setup — between the lighting options, controllers, custom skins, and even prints, there's really no shortage of accessories to deck out your setup with. The hardest part is nailing your aesthetic.
While there's no shortage of pink gaming accessories for those who want girly aesthetics, that may not be everyone's cup of tea — which is why we've compiled this list of the best gaming accessories for any self-proclaimed cozy gamer.
Cute bunny ear phone stand
Whether you want to FaceTime your friend while you play or prop up your iPad to watch some YouTube videos, having a phone stand on your desk is something you won't think about investing in but will thank yourself when you do. This adorable one will hold most mobile phone and tablet models and comes in green, white, and pink to fit your desk's current aesthetic.
This phone stand is $16.65 on Amazon.
Wooden mushroom lamp
As much as we may try to stay away from the current mushroom trend, can you fault us for wanting this adorable wooden mushroom light? If you're looking to add just a bit more ambient lighting to your setup, this affordable option is definitely one you should consider.
The wooden mushroom lamp is $23.99 on Amazon.
Bamboo controller stand
Of course, you need somewhere that is not just your desktop to put your controllers in between late-night game binges. This bamboo one is neutral enough to go with almost any desk aesthetic and lets you proudly display your favorite controller as decor when not in use.
The bamboo controller stand is $14.00 on Amazon.
Hexagon LED lights
Pass on the regular LED strips that every gamer has in their room in favor of these hexagon wall lights. Not only do the many color options give you the ability to match the lighting to your personal aesthetic, but even when they're off they'll look pleasing.
These hexagon lights are $49.97 on Amazon.
Divoom Ditoo pixel art LED Bluetooth speaker
While you could use a regular speaker for your setup, what better way to add a little pizazz to your desk with this adorable little LED speaker? You can even change the face settings on it to better match your desk's vibe, and it comes in six different color options.
This LED Bluetooth speaker is $129.99 on Amazon.
BMO Nintendo Switch dock
Show your love for Adventure Time (or just add a cute new dock to your setup) with this BMO Nintendo Switch dock. Not only does this Etsy seller allow you to customize the dock's colors, but you can also pose the arms and legs.
This MBO Nintendo Switch dock starts at $44.75 from DesignsByELLTI on Etsy.
Absorbent braided fabric coasters
Of course, while you're gaming you have to stay hydrated — meaning you'll probably have a few different drinks scattered around your desk to sip on. Instead of letting those drinks drip onto your nice clean desk, use these coasters that absorb the extra condensation.
This six-pack of coasters is $10.99 on Amazon.
Coffee cup warmer
If you like to have a warm latte or a cup of tea at your desk while you game, then you'll probably need something to keep it warm (unless you somehow manage to drink all of your hot drink before it goes cold). This cat-shaped one comes in a couple of colors and has an auto-shutoff feature to make it safer than others.
This cat coffee cup warmer is $26.99 on Amazon.
Carpet mousepad
Sure, you could use a boring mousepad or the one your mom's friend got for free on a company vacation. But really, if you're looking for an aesthetic setup, this carpet one will really elevate your desk setting.
This pack of two carpet mousepads is $29.95 on Amazon.
KINGEAR wireless Nintendo Switch controller
KINGEAR has quite a few different colors for their wireless controllers, and they're all adorable (and a bit smaller — which is great if you have smaller hands). This adorable one will do with a neutral setup, but you can pick one of their other colors that fit your aesthetic. Unfortunately, these do only work for the Nintendo Switch.
This specific wireless Nintendo Switch controller is $31.99. on Amazon.
YUNZII otter keycaps and desk mat set
Let's face it, your average mechanical keyboard is usually quite underwhelming — so you'll want to change out your keycaps ASAP. Why not go with an adorable option from YUNZII? This set features adorable otters all over, and you can get the otter desk mat with it in a bundle.
This otter keycaps and desk mat bundle is $70 on YUNZII.