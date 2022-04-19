5 Video Games to Play While High — Whether It's 4/20 or NotBy Sara Belcher
Apr. 19 2022, Published 7:01 p.m. ET
It's incredibly easy to dump hours of time into a video game — especially with the litany of super expansive worlds that have become available in games lately. It'll take most players hundreds of hours to explore the nooks and crannies of games like Elden Ring, to the point that it can get a bit overwhelming at times (even if you're playing sober).
But there are certain games that are simply just better when you play them after smoking a bowl. If you're looking for a game to immerse yourself in for a few hours while stoned, these are some of the best games to play while high — whether it's 4/20 or not.
'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'
If you feel like you're in a slump with your island's design, consider picking this up next after you're a bit stoned. It helps you get into the groove as you're terraforming, and instead of your island remodel feeling like a daunting and boring task to accomplish, you may even come up with new and creative ideas to make an even better island.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
'Stardew Valley'
It goes without saying that the ConcernedApe-developed Stardew Valley is one of the best farming simulators available right now. Even if you think you've done everything you can in this game, there's likely still a secret or two for you to unlock — and doing so while stoned is a great way to spend an evening. So revisit your farm, care for your animals, and talk to the residents of Pelican Town.
Stardew Valley is now available on PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.
'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'
If you're someone who often finds themselves hastily pressing buttons and hoping for the best while playing Smash Bros. with your friends, then I definitely recommend playing it while stoned. As someone who was horrible at it for years, I will say that being able to slow down and understand the combos I was attempting while high helped me win a few matches against expert friends.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'
If you haven't already played this new take on a longtime Nintendo franchise, then you really should. If you're not someone who plays a lot of games with intensive combat (especially while stoned), then this can be a great introduction to it. And if you decide you don't want to battle enemies, then you don't have to! That's one of the beauties of this classic.
Breath of the Wild is currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
'No Man's Sky'
While this title may have been less-than-polished at its launch, it has since redeemed itself with the many content updates it's received over the years. After smoking, take your time to explore the beautiful randomly generated worlds and become engrossed in the many quests available to you. It's easily one of the prettier games you can lose yourself in while stoned.
No Man's Sky is now available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.